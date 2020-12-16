The Best Last Minute Tech Gift Ideas

With Christmas less than two weeks away, it’s increasingly unlikely that most things you order at this point will arrive before the big day. But if you haven’t done your holiday shopping yet, don’t worry—there are still plenty of things you can buy. In fact, we gathered up a solid list of last minute techy gift ideas and stocking stuffers.

Our list consists of digital gift cards and gift subscriptions to a variety of popular online services like Disney+ and Apple Music, which means that you’ll instantly be sent a code that can be redeemed. All you’ll need to do is email it or print it out for your intended recipient, and you’ll look like a thoughtful friend (and not someone who waited until the last minute to get their shopping done).

Streaming Video Services

Pretty much anyone would be thankful to receive a gifted subscription to their favorite streaming video services. These services offer a solid variety of content, ranging from live sports to internationally celebrated cinema, so you should be able to find a little something for everyone on your shopping list.

Netflix: The popular streaming service has a terrific mix of older shows along with new Original, like The Queen’s Gambit , Stranger Things , and Jessica Jones . Netflix’s gift cards are digital-only and available in any denomination between $25 and $200.

The popular streaming service has a terrific mix of older shows along with new Original, like , , and . Netflix’s gift cards are digital-only and available in any denomination between $25 and $200. Disney+: Gift subscriptions for Disney+ are only available as a $69.99 one-year option. With a subscription, you’ll be able to enjoy watching every Disney movie along with fun content from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and National Geographic.

Gift subscriptions for Disney+ are only available as a $69.99 one-year option. With a subscription, you’ll be able to enjoy watching every Disney movie along with fun content from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and National Geographic. Hulu: Hulu is one of the most popular streaming video services. It focuses on newer content, like Woke and The Great, though it’s got a hefty library of older content, too. Digital gift cards for the service come in $25, $50, and $100 denominations, and can be emailed directly to the person you’re gifting.

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming video services. It focuses on newer content, like and though it’s got a hefty library of older content, too. Digital gift cards for the service come in $25, $50, and $100 denominations, and can be emailed directly to the person you’re gifting. Mubi: Make the cinema lover in your life happy as a clam with Mubi. The remarkable service grants you access to a new film every day of the year, with titles ranging from cult classics to modern masterpieces and encompassing brilliant directors around the world. The subscription runs $29.99 for three months or $79.99 for a year, and is way cheaper than paying for 365 movies at the theater.

Make the cinema lover in your life happy as a clam with Mubi. The remarkable service grants you access to a new film every day of the year, with titles ranging from cult classics to modern masterpieces and encompassing brilliant directors around the world. The subscription runs $29.99 for three months or $79.99 for a year, and is way cheaper than paying for 365 movies at the theater. Prime Video: To enjoy Amazon’s video streaming service, you’ll actually need to gift Amazon Prime, which starts at $39. The service not only grants access to Prime Video but other Amazon services like free delivery on items, access to songs and playlists, free Kindle ebooks, and more.

To enjoy Amazon’s video streaming service, you’ll actually need to gift Amazon Prime, which starts at $39. The service not only grants access to Prime Video but other Amazon services like free delivery on items, access to songs and playlists, free Kindle ebooks, and more. YouTube TV: Use this service to stream your favorite live and local sports, news, and other programming from more than 85 channels, like HGTV, CBS, ESPN, and more. You can snag a digital YouTube gift card for any amount between $25-$100.

Use this service to stream your favorite live and local sports, news, and other programming from more than 85 channels, like HGTV, CBS, ESPN, and more. You can snag a digital YouTube gift card for any amount between $25-$100. Crunchyroll: Though the popular online anime source was just purchased by Sony’s Funimation, you can still buy a gift subscription for the anime lover in your life. You can purchase a subscription in 1-, 3-, or 12-month terms, with prices ranging from $7.99 up to $79.99.

Educational Services

There’s no better gift than the gift of knowledge! With these amazing educational services, anyone can learn all kinds of things from seasoned experts and industry professionals alike. Whether you prefer video courses or a more immersive online learning experience, we think you’ll love these picks.

Masterclass: This unique service features well-produced serial video lessons on a variety of topics, all of which are taught by renowned celebrity experts. Masterclass has classes on filmmaking, dramatic writing, gardening, game design and theory, space exploration, photography, and more, with experts like Gordon Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, RuPaul, Natalie Portman, David Lynch, Bob Woodward, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, and Frank Gehry. Gifting this service costs $15 per month, billed annually.

This unique service features well-produced serial video lessons on a variety of topics, all of which are taught by renowned celebrity experts. Masterclass has classes on filmmaking, dramatic writing, gardening, game design and theory, space exploration, photography, and more, with experts like Gordon Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, RuPaul, Natalie Portman, David Lynch, Bob Woodward, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, and Frank Gehry. Gifting this service costs $15 per month, billed annually. Udemy: With over 130,000 online video courses, you can learn about all kinds of things, like coding, real estate, business law, cryptocurrency, graphic design, marketing, yoga, photography, and even how to play a musical instrument. Gifting a specific course (starts at $11.99) means your recipient will have access to it for life, as well.

Streaming Music Services

Everyone loves music, so a gift subscription to a streaming music service is a sure bet. We’ve included some of the most popular options, along with a few more niche picks like some for classical music, high-definition music, and those who like their music with music videos.

Spotify: A subscription to the most popular music streaming service is a sure bet for anyone. Spotify has an expansive catalog spanning virtually every music genre as well as robust playlist options and device compatibility. You can purchase a digital gift card for Spotify Premium in $10, $30, $60, and $99 denominations.

A subscription to the most popular music streaming service is a sure bet for anyone. Spotify has an expansive catalog spanning virtually every music genre as well as robust playlist options and device compatibility. You can purchase a digital gift card for Spotify Premium in $10, $30, $60, and $99 denominations. YouTube Music: YouTube Music has a dynamite music selection, including hard-to-find international tracks and beloved deep cuts. It also has lyric videos and official music videos. You can buy a generic digital YouTube gift card for any amount between $25-$100 for the service.

YouTube Music has a dynamite music selection, including hard-to-find international tracks and beloved deep cuts. It also has lyric videos and official music videos. You can buy a generic digital YouTube gift card for any amount between $25-$100 for the service. Apple Music: If the person you’re shopping for loves Apple devices, they probably use this service. It’s got all the latest music, and it uses high-definition lossy files that always sound good. You can purchase physical and digital gift cards directly from Apple for any amount between $10 and $500.

If the person you’re shopping for loves Apple devices, they probably use this service. It’s got all the latest music, and it uses high-definition lossy files that always sound good. You can purchase physical and digital gift cards directly from Apple for any amount between $10 and $500. Idagio: This streaming service is an outstanding choice for all classical music lovers. It’s got a beautiful interface that makes it easy to find pieces you’re interested in and to learn more about classical music. Gift vouchers are available for 3-, 6-, and 12-month options, and range from $29.99 to $99.99.

This streaming service is an outstanding choice for all classical music lovers. It’s got a beautiful interface that makes it easy to find pieces you’re interested in and to learn more about classical music. Gift vouchers are available for 3-, 6-, and 12-month options, and range from $29.99 to $99.99. Amazon Music Unlimited: This is a great choice for Amazon enthusiasts or anyone with an Alexa-compatible device. Music Unlimited has a 60 million song catalog and an easy-to-use interface that makes it easy to find playlists, genres, artists, and more. Generic Amazon digital gift cards are available between $25-$2,000 and are all you need to gift the service.

This is a great choice for Amazon enthusiasts or anyone with an Alexa-compatible device. Music Unlimited has a 60 million song catalog and an easy-to-use interface that makes it easy to find playlists, genres, artists, and more. Generic Amazon digital gift cards are available between $25-$2,000 and are all you need to gift the service. Pandora Plus: Users of this service love it because of its smart AI-generated playlists and highly personalized recommendations. You can purchase either a digital or physical gift card for $54.89, which is good for a year of Pandora Plus.

Users of this service love it because of its smart AI-generated playlists and highly personalized recommendations. You can purchase either a digital or physical gift card for $54.89, which is good for a year of Pandora Plus. Deezer: Choose to gift this service in particular to the audiophile in your life, as it offers both 360 Reality Audio and a HiFi plan for lossless audio. It has more than 56 million songs in its catalog as well as tons of awesome charts and curated mixes to browse. Digital gift cards range from $9.99 for one month up to $99.90 for a full year.

Digital Video Games and Services

Gamers are a pretty easygoing bunch: Hand them a game and something to play it on and they’ll love you for years to come. Many games can be purchased as a digital gift code, as can monthly or yearly subscriptions to online gaming services, which offer tons of features like exclusive games and deals.

Nintendo Online: Nintendo’s online service for the Nintendo Switch console gives you access to a curated library of over 70 NES and Classic NES titles like Super Mario World , Super Mario Kart , Kirby’s Dream Land 3 , and Donkey Kong Country . It also lets you play online, save data in the cloud, and receive special offers. You can purchase a 3-month subscription for $7.99, or one for an entire year for $19.99.

Nintendo’s online service for the Nintendo Switch console gives you access to a curated library of over 70 NES and Classic NES titles like , , , and . It also lets you play online, save data in the cloud, and receive special offers. You can purchase a 3-month subscription for $7.99, or one for an entire year for $19.99. Sony PlayStation Now: This subscription-based game streaming service runs like Netflix for video games, and is perfect for anyone who was lucky enough to get their hands on the new PlayStation 5. The service grants you access to over 800 games, and is the only way to enjoy playing older PS2 and PS3 games. Grab a one month subscription for $9.99, or opt for the 3- or 12-month options.

This subscription-based game streaming service runs like Netflix for video games, and is perfect for anyone who was lucky enough to get their hands on the new PlayStation 5. The service grants you access to over 800 games, and is the only way to enjoy playing older PS2 and PS3 games. Grab a one month subscription for $9.99, or opt for the 3- or 12-month options. Sony PlayStation Plus: This service is how you’ll enjoy playing online multiplayer with your PlayStation console. It’ll give you two free games every month, which is great, and it unlocks 20 free games on the PS5, including God of War and Call of Duty: Black Ops III. The service starts at $9.99 for 1 month, or you can pay for 3 months or a year.

This service is how you’ll enjoy playing online multiplayer with your PlayStation console. It’ll give you two free games every month, which is great, and it unlocks 20 free games on the PS5, including and The service starts at $9.99 for 1 month, or you can pay for 3 months or a year. Xbox Live Gold: This subscription-based service enables you to play games online and join in with any of your friends that are playing online. It doesn’t include any free games, but you can still get game discounts and stream from video services you’ve downloaded. It’s a terrific budget-friendly option at just $9.99 per month.

This subscription-based service enables you to play games online and join in with any of your friends that are playing online. It doesn’t include any free games, but you can still get game discounts and stream from video services you’ve downloaded. It’s a terrific budget-friendly option at just $9.99 per month. Xbox Game Pass: An Xbox Game Pass lets you play over 100 games on your new Xbox Series X, with new games added all the time. With it, you’ll be able to play games like Doom Eternal , Dead by Daylight , and Human Fall Flat . It costs $9.99 for 1 month though there are 3- and 6-month options as well.

An Xbox Game Pass lets you play over 100 games on your new Xbox Series X, with new games added all the time. With it, you’ll be able to play games like , , and . It costs $9.99 for 1 month though there are 3- and 6-month options as well. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: This service combines the previous two, and makes enjoying and paying for both a cinch. It offers all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and includes an EA Play membership as well. It also enables gamers to play on their console, PC, and Android devices, which is handy, and runs just $14.99 per month.

This service combines the previous two, and makes enjoying and paying for both a cinch. It offers all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and includes an EA Play membership as well. It also enables gamers to play on their console, PC, and Android devices, which is handy, and runs just $14.99 per month. Games on Xbox: You can buy a digital version of a video game for Xbox users via the Microsoft Store, either online or on a console. Once you find the game you want to gift, just click on the gift wrap icon next to it. From there, you can select a friend from your Xbox friends list or enter an email address, and pay for it.

You can buy a digital version of a video game for Xbox users via the Microsoft Store, either online or on a console. Once you find the game you want to gift, just click on the gift wrap icon next to it. From there, you can select a friend from your Xbox friends list or enter an email address, and pay for it. Games on Steam: If the gamer in your life prefers PC gaming to console gaming, they probably get a good chunk of their games on Steam. The platform has a great variety of indie games and popular AAA titles. All you have to do to gift a game on there is pick a game, add it to your cart, select the “Purchase as a gift” option, and select the friend from your Steam friends list to send it to them.

General Online Shopping

Not everyone is into music, games, and movies, and we get that. For those who find their pleasure in online shopping, we found a couple options to cover them as well.