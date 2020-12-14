Best Buy Will Restock the PS5 and Xbox Series X Tomorrow at 9 a.m. EST

X
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’d know that picking up any variation of the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series S or X is super difficult. But don’t give up just yet. Best Buy will be restocking all the next-gen consoles on its online store at 9 a.m. EST on December 15.

Of course, you’ll need to be fast as these consoles are in high demand and are likely to sell out within minutes after they’re available. Our advice? Create a Best Buy account if you don’t already have one. Then, save your billing, shipping, and credit card details to your account for faster checkout. Heck, keep a tab open for the console you’re looking to pick up and just refresh right at 9 a.m.

The PlayStation 5 retails for $499, and if you want the disc-free version, you’re looking at $399. If you’re more of an Xbox guy, the Series X will set you back $499, while the Series S is the most affordable of the bunch, sitting comfortably at $299. And if you’re picking up the Series S solely based on price, just know that it lacks an optical disc drive.

It’s no surprise that Best Buy is only selling them online. The big-box retailer said earlier this year that it won’t have any in-store availability for any of the new consoles until early 2021. The company is likely trying to reduce lines outside of their stores to reduce the risk of the ongoing global pandemic.

Have you picked up a next-gen console yet? If not, this may be your last chance to pick one up before the start of the new year. But if you do miss out, you can sign up for notifications just in case they do come back in stock.

