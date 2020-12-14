X
Nest Hub Max Users Can Now Start Making Group Video Calls via Zoom

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Though the Nest Hub Max has been able to make group video calls on Google Duo or Meet since summer, it has now updated to support using Zoom, as well. An early preview of the feature starts rolling out today, so if you’ve got a Hub Max and love Zoom, keep an eye out for the new feature.

Google also just updated Google Wifi and Nest Wifi to auto-detect and prioritize video conferencing on Google Meet and Zoom meetings. This makes it less likely that your video call won’t freeze and that your internet connection will remain solid (at least from your end). Google also recommends placing your Nest Hub Max near your router during your call to ensure the best connection possible.

It can be tough to wrangle up all of your relatives and get them on a video call at the same time, so following these steps to set up a future call can make things a little easier:

  • Using Google Meet: Create a Google Calendar invite with the specific date and time of your upcoming holiday video call. You can invite up to 100 people per meeting. In the invite, click the “Add Google Meet video conferencing” option, copy the meeting ID link, and paste in your invite (or your group chat or preferred messaging system).
  • Using Zoom: You’ll need to connect your Zoom account to your Google account before creating an invite. Then you’ll set up your invite email the same as you would for a Google Meet call, but you’ll include a Zoom meeting ID instead. Then you can send out the email to all of your loved ones.

If you do decide to use your Nest Hub Max for a video chat on Zoom or Google Meet, all you’ll need to do when it’s time is say “Hey Google, join my next meeting.” Zoom currently also works on Google, Echo Show, and Portal smart displays.

Zoom integration starts rolling out today in the States, Canada, Australia, and the U.K. Google Meet calls will remain unlimited (well, up to 24 hours, at least) through March 31, 2021, so you and yours can chat for as long as you want.

Source: Google

