Pay Apple $5 to Get Your Last-Minute Christmas Gifts Delivered In Two Hours

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
An Apple Store in a dome-like structure.
edphi/Shutterstock

We get it; it’s easy to put off Christmas shopping, but this is the wrong year to procrastinate. Yet despite our warnings to get your holiday shopping done early, you’re probably still last-minute shopping. And with all the shipping delays, that’s a scary prospect. Now Apple wants to save the day with $5 two-hour delivery. If you’re lucky enough to be close to an Apple Store, that is.

Proximity isn’t the only catch here, either. According to Apple, you can only order two-delivery on “eligible in-stock items.” And you can’t make customizations, like getting that MacBook engraved.
If you don’t need your gift today, Apple still has next day and two-day delivery on many items. That includes iPhones, Macs, Apple Watches, and more. Not exactly white elephant gifts, but options that’ll make for a Merry Christmas indeed.

For anyone trying to be safe in the current climate, Apple promises a no-contact delivery service. That means skipping a signature and providing verbal confirmation (presumably through a door or video doorbell) instead.

But if you’ve put off Christmas shipping too long, and you were going to gift an Apple product anyway, then it’s good to know you can get your gifts quickly and without paying an arm and a leg just for delivery.

via The Verge

