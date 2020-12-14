Ubisoft+ Subscription Adds 16 Titles to Your Stadia Library for $15 a Month

Google Stadia‘s public perception hasn’t been the best, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the service is a failure, especially with the release of Cyberpunk 2077. And now, Ubisoft is bringing its Ubisoft+ subscription service to Stadia for $15 a month. With it, you can access the Ubisoft+ catalog of games without the hassle of downloading and installing them.

Some users will start seeing Ubisoft+ today with plans to have it available to everyone by December 17. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the rollout will be limited to the United States. To be clear, not all Ubisoft+ games are available on Stadia (at least not yet). Our friends over at 9to5Google already put together a handy list of the 16 games you can play. As more games make the jump to Stadia, your library will expand automatically.

What’s cool is that all games on Ubisoft+ are the deluxe versions which include all DLC unlocked out of the box. No need to pay extra for the “gold” version of your favorite title.

Similar to video and audio, gaming has slowly been moving to a subscription model over the traditional one-time fee. Sony has its PlayStation Now catalog, Microsoft has Game Pass, and other studios such as Electronic Arts have EA Play. But, what’s notable here is that Ubisoft+ is the first subscription to officially make its way to Stadia. And that’s not surprising. It seems that Ubisoft’s end goal is to bring its titles to as many players and platforms as possible.

Of course, the best part of Stadia is its availability and seamlessness. With the Stadia controller, you can play on your Android phone (soon on iOS), Windows and Mac computers, or on your TV through Chromecast with resolutions up to 4K at 60fps, with HDR and surround sound. All of this without ever having to download or install any of the games. And with the addition of Ubisoft+ on Stadia, you now have access to even more games than ever before.

All you need is a half-decent internet connection, your Stadia controller, and a compatible device.