X
Popular Searches

Ubisoft+ Subscription Adds 16 Titles to Your Stadia Library for $15 a Month

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Ubisoft Plus logo with a handful games behind it
Ubisoft

Google Stadia‘s public perception hasn’t been the best, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the service is a failure, especially with the release of Cyberpunk 2077. And now, Ubisoft is bringing its Ubisoft+ subscription service to Stadia for $15 a month. With it, you can access the Ubisoft+ catalog of games without the hassle of downloading and installing them.

Some users will start seeing Ubisoft+ today with plans to have it available to everyone by December 17. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the rollout will be limited to the United States. To be clear, not all Ubisoft+ games are available on Stadia (at least not yet). Our friends over at 9to5Google already put together a handy list of the 16 games you can play. As more games make the jump to Stadia, your library will expand automatically.

What’s cool is that all games on Ubisoft+ are the deluxe versions which include all DLC unlocked out of the box. No need to pay extra for the “gold” version of your favorite title.

Similar to video and audio, gaming has slowly been moving to a subscription model over the traditional one-time fee. Sony has its PlayStation Now catalog, Microsoft has Game Pass, and other studios such as Electronic Arts have EA Play. But, what’s notable here is that Ubisoft+ is the first subscription to officially make its way to Stadia. And that’s not surprising. It seems that Ubisoft’s end goal is to bring its titles to as many players and platforms as possible.

Of course, the best part of Stadia is its availability and seamlessness. With the Stadia controller, you can play on your Android phone (soon on iOS), Windows and Mac computers, or on your TV through Chromecast with resolutions up to 4K at 60fps, with HDR and surround sound. All of this without ever having to download or install any of the games. And with the addition of Ubisoft+ on Stadia, you now have access to even more games than ever before.

All you need is a half-decent internet connection, your Stadia controller, and a compatible device.

via 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking the iPhone and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

MEATER Plus | 165ft Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer for The Oven Grill Kitchen BBQ Smoker Rotisserie with Bluetooth and WiFi Digital Connectivity
321 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
271 people were interested in this!

Urmust Laptop Notebook Stand Holder, Ergonomic Adjustable Ultrabook Stand Riser Portable with Mouse Pad Compatible with MacBook Air Pro, Dell, HP, Lenovo Light Weight Aluminum Up to 15.6"(Gray)
233 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
221 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
212 people were interested in this!

Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror 36 LED Lights Touch-Screen Light Control, Tri-Fold 1/2/3X Magnification, Portable High-Definition Clarity Cosmetic Light Up Magnifying Mirror (Arctic White)
207 people were interested in this!

NEW Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 10 oz, White, 1.5-hr Battery Life - App Controlled Heated Coffee Mug - Improved Design
199 people were interested in this!

COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT(100 Recipes), Digital Touchscreen with 11 Cooking Presets for Air Frying, Roasting & Keep Warm ,Preheat & Shake Remind, Works with Alexa & Google Assistant,1700W
158 people were interested in this!

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, and Warmer, 6 Quart, 13 One-Touch Programs
154 people were interested in this!

Hairgenics Pronexa Hair Bonder Bond Repairing Complex and Conditioner for Damaged and Treated Hair. 4 FL OZ Provides 8 full treatments
153 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular