The Apple Watch SE is On Sale for $250 ($60 Off) on Amazon

I’ve had a few people come to me during the holiday shopping season asking about smartwatches. My first question is always “what kind of phone is the person using?” If it’s an iPhone, the Apple Watch SE is my number one recommendation. It’s the best Apple Watch for most people.

And today, you can grab the 44mm version for $250 on Amazon—that’s a $60 discount. There’s only one catch: it’s currently sold out and won’t be restocked till late December. So if you wanted to get it as a Christmas gift, you’re either out of luck or you’ll have to gift your gift late. Them’s the breaks.

If you’re buying for yourself or don’t mind giving a late gift, however, this is a solid deal on an excellent watch for iPhone users. This watch was announced alongside the new Series 6 back in mid-September and is the most affordable way to get some of the Apple Watch’s most advanced features, like fall detection and emergency SOS.

It doesn’t have ECG or SP02 sensors—you’ll have to upgrade to the more expensive Series 6 for those. But at $250, the SE is still $150 cheaper than the comparable Series 6. If you want a full comparison between the two, we have you covered.

Still, if you’re set on a Series 6, you can grab the 40mm version for $350 right now. It’s not the cheapest we’ve seen it but is still an okay deal if you just can’t live without the always-on display, ECG, SP02, and more. Plus, it’s in stock right now so you’ll get it before Christmas.

Recently Popular