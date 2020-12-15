X
Popular Searches

Need an Interpreter? Amazon Alexa Now Has a Live Translation Feature.

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
An example of Live Translation between an English speaker and Spanish speaker.
An example of Live Translation between an English and Spanish speaker. Amazon

Amazon is rolling out Alexa’s new Live Translation feature, which allows the smart assistant to interpret both sides of a bilingual conversation in real-time. Live translation only works on Echo devices and currently supports interpretation between English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Hindi, German, and Italian.

To activate Live Translation, issue a voice command like “Alexa, translate Spanish.” Alexa will then listen for English or Spanish sentences and interpret them in real-time. Live Translation mode is audio-only on Echo speakers (of course), but the feature includes written translations on Echo Show smart displays.

Interestingly, Amazon says that it tweaked Alexa to respect “natural pauses” while acting as an interpreter. Alexa also automatically identifies who is speaking during Live Translation mode, so you don’t have to worry about taking turns or pausing your conversation to fiddle with voice commands.

Live Translation may help Amazon compete with Google Assistant, which gained the ability to interpret conversations in early 2019. Unfortunately, Live Translation is only available on Echo devices. You can’t use it on your phone, so its application may be limited to homes, small businesses, and (as Amazon suggests) hotels.

Source: Amazon via TechCrunch

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror 36 LED Lights Touch-Screen Light Control, Tri-Fold 1/2/3X Magnification, Portable High-Definition Clarity Cosmetic Light Up Magnifying Mirror (Arctic White)
352 people were interested in this!

MEATER Plus | 165ft Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer for The Oven Grill Kitchen BBQ Smoker Rotisserie with Bluetooth and WiFi Digital Connectivity
340 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon Halo – Measure body composition, activity, sleep, and tone of voice - Winter + Silver - Medium
294 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
255 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
218 people were interested in this!

NEW Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 10 oz, White, 1.5-hr Battery Life - App Controlled Heated Coffee Mug - Improved Design
214 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
209 people were interested in this!

COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT(100 Recipes), Digital Touchscreen with 11 Cooking Presets for Air Frying, Roasting & Keep Warm ,Preheat & Shake Remind, Works with Alexa & Google Assistant,1700W
166 people were interested in this!

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, and Warmer, 6 Quart, 13 One-Touch Programs
162 people were interested in this!

Hairgenics Pronexa Hair Bonder Bond Repairing Complex and Conditioner for Damaged and Treated Hair. 4 FL OZ Provides 8 full treatments
153 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular