X
Popular Searches

Multiplayer Hit ‘Among Us’ is Now Available on Nintendo Switch for Five Bucks

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Nintendo Switch Lite playing Among Us
Nintendo, Innersloth

Among Us is a gaming phenomenon, rocketing from a niche mobile title in 2018 to 2020’s most talked-about casual game. Previously available only on iOS, Android, and Windows, the game expands to the Nintendo Switch today. You can find it in the eShop for $5, the same price as on Steam.

Among Us is a multiplayer game, placing you in the amorphous space suit of a crew on a derelict ship. Up to ten players work together to get the ship working by completing mini-games all around the map … but one of them is not what they seem. The Imposter is there to murder the other players (in adorably gory cartoon cutscenes), while the rest of the crew tries to figure out which of them is the monster.

Players vote on which one they think is killing the others … while the Imposter tries to get them to eject the wrong player into space. If the Imposter can stick around until only one player remains, they win. If the crew can figure out which one it is, they win.

Among Us has become an unbelievable success for a small indie game, inspiring millions of views on Twitch and a discourse that extends beyond the gaming community. Developer Innersloth is planning on expanding it continually, including a recently-announced fourth map.

Source: Nintendo Twitter

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror 36 LED Lights Touch-Screen Light Control, Tri-Fold 1/2/3X Magnification, Portable High-Definition Clarity Cosmetic Light Up Magnifying Mirror (Arctic White)
352 people were interested in this!

MEATER Plus | 165ft Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer for The Oven Grill Kitchen BBQ Smoker Rotisserie with Bluetooth and WiFi Digital Connectivity
340 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon Halo – Measure body composition, activity, sleep, and tone of voice - Winter + Silver - Medium
294 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
255 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
218 people were interested in this!

NEW Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 10 oz, White, 1.5-hr Battery Life - App Controlled Heated Coffee Mug - Improved Design
214 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
209 people were interested in this!

COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT(100 Recipes), Digital Touchscreen with 11 Cooking Presets for Air Frying, Roasting & Keep Warm ,Preheat & Shake Remind, Works with Alexa & Google Assistant,1700W
166 people were interested in this!

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, and Warmer, 6 Quart, 13 One-Touch Programs
162 people were interested in this!

Hairgenics Pronexa Hair Bonder Bond Repairing Complex and Conditioner for Damaged and Treated Hair. 4 FL OZ Provides 8 full treatments
153 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular