The New Nokia 5.4 is a Solid Mid-Range Smartphone with an Affordable Price

Nokia just officially announced its latest smartphone release, the Nokia 5.4, which promises to be another solid and highly-affordable option on the market at just €189 (about $230). It will roll out starting in the U.K. on December 18 in Polar Night (blue) on Nokia’s site, and other colors and shipping options following in the weeks after.

Visually, the Nokia 5.4 looks quite similar to its predecessor, the Nokia 5.3, with its rear fingerprint scanner, dedicated Google Assistant button, and sizable chin with the Nokia logo on it. The phone will ship with Android 10, but HMD Global stated that it is Android 11 ready. It also comes with three years of security updates and two years of OS updates.

However, Nokia did decide to upgrade the 16MP front-facing camera to a hole-punch notch instead of the 8MP dewdrop notch, which better suits the phone’s 6.39-inch HD+ display. The rear camera has a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Its ultrawide lens makes it easy to capture a bigger photo (think: landscape shots), while its depth and macro cameras are perfect for portraits and close-ups. Nokia claims it has zero shutter lag, and can record 21:9 video at 24fps in “Cinema Mode” or at a smoother 60fps. 

The Nokia 5.4 boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 4,000mAh battery, and gives you the choice of either 4 or 64GB of RAM as well as 64 or 128GB of internal storage (expandable). It supports Face Unlock, has a headphone jack, NFC, FM radio, and charges via USB-C.

While the phone isn’t likely to beat out recent flagships and other premium smartphones currently on the market, it does offer specs for its price point. It’s great for day-to-day texting, gaming, video watching, and social media scrolling, plus it looks fairly stylish. It starts rolling out on December 18 on Nokia’s site for just €189, so keep an eye out.

Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

