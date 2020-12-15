Believe It: Funimation Anime Streaming App Lands on Nintendo Switch

Despite its portable form factor, the Nintendo Switch doesn’t have a lot of streaming apps available—just Hulu and YouTube so far. Today Funimation’s anime streaming service joins that short list with an official app downloadable from the eShop. The app is free, though you’ll have to pay for a subscription (at least $6 a month) to watch.

Funimation is one of the biggest importers of Japanese animation to the western hemisphere, licensing such notable shows as Dragon Ball, Naruto, Fullmetal Alchemist, Sword Art Online, Attack on Titan, and My Hero Academia. Originally an independent venture based in Texas, it was purchased by Sony Pictures Television in 2017. The Funimation app is already available on iOS and Android, as well as the Xbox, PlayStation, and most smart TV platforms.

Just a few days ago Sony announced that it’s buying the competing anime streaming service Crunchyroll from its current owner AT&T. Crunchyroll’s library will be incorporated into Funimation’s service once the deal is finalized.