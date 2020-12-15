X
Ball Out With Nomad's $230 Leather MacBook Pro Sleeve

Andrew Heinzman
The Nomad leather sleeve with a MacBook Pro.
Nomad

The MacBook Pro isn’t just your daily driver; it’s a premium piece of technology. So why carry it in a cheap case? Our friends at Nomad now sell a fancy leather sleeve for the 13 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, giving you protection and style wherever your work takes you.

Like most of its leather products, Nomad makes the MacBook Pro leather sleeve with fancy US-sourced Brown Horween leather. It’s soft, slim, and it develops a nice patina with regular use. The leather sleeve also has a has a molded EVA interior for added impact resistance.

But this isn’t just some fancy-looking case. The Nomad leather sleeve provides easy access to your MacBook’s USB-C ports and closes with magnets, making it easy to work from anywhere without fussing over zippers, clasps, and other obstacles.

Nomad’s leather MacBook Pro sleeve is available now in 13 and 16-inch configurations. The 13-inch model costs $230, but 16-inch MacBook Pro owners will have to shell out $250 for the larger leather sleeve.


Nomad MacBook Pro Leather Sleeve

 Nomad’s premium leather sleeve adds protection and class to your MacBook Pro. It’s available in 13-inch and 16-inch configurations.
