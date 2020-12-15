Grab a Google Nest Mini for Just $25 with This Deal at Best Buy

X
Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Best Buy’s sale on the Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Smart Speakers is one for the books. They’re just $24.99, which is $25 off the normal price of $49.99. in Charcoal, Sky, Coral, or Chalk colors. The speakers can play music and allow you to connect to Google Assistant just by saying “Hey Google.”

The Nest Minis are built to play music, with powerful bass, and they work with a variety of popular streaming music services like Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube Music. You can also use them to do things like set reminders, listen to the news, review your upcoming calendar events, and get personalized commute times. 

You can also use a Nest Mini speaker to control your connected smart home devices. With a simple command, you can adjust your thermostat, play a video on your TV, dim the lights, and more. It’s the perfect assistant to have around the house when your hands are full.

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

