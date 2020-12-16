Official ‘Avengers’ Artisan Keycaps Add the Power of Thor to Your Keyboard

The world of mechanical keyboard customization is wide and deep, satisfying new niches with every passing week. And though Marvel movie fans aren’t particularly niche in any way, it’s interesting to see them catered to with officially-licensed artisan keycaps. The new resin caps are being sold on Drop.com (formerly Massdrop) in association with Marvel.

Three caps are offered, all in the super-tall SA profile and all themed after the final battle in Avengers Endgame: a 1u Row 1 (Escape key or any Function key) with Thor’s hammer Mya-Mya Mjolnir, a 2u Row 1 (Backspace key) with Mjolnir and Captain America’s broken shield, and a 2.25u (Enter key) with Iron Man’s “Nano Gauntlet.” All three are rendered in miniature hand-painted glory, with transparent resin filling out the shape of the keycap.

These will be compatible with almost any ANSI-formatted keyboard using Cherry-style switches, though they’ll feel really tall if you don’t have SA-profile keycaps elsewhere. They’re also very expensive, even for artisan keycaps: just the 1u hammer will cost you $60 plus shipping, with the larger keycaps available at $20 more for each one.

Pre-orders are open now on Drop.com, shipping in March of next year. But don’t wait if you’re sure you want one: they’re being limited to just 500 keycaps of each type.