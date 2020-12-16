If you need a two-step authentication app that works across platforms, the Microsoft Authenticator is a pretty solid option. But now, it may be one of the most useful authenticators you can use, thanks to new Password Manager capabilities. Through a new beta, Microsoft Authenticator can sync and store your passwords across iOS, Android, and Desktop.

If you find yourself using the same password for every site and service, stop it. That’s terrible security and will lead to a dreaded email about compromised accounts, followed by a trip to HaveIBeenPwned.

Instead, you should be using a password manager to create and remember unique complex passwords for every single site and service you use. We like 1Password, but admittedly it’s expensive.

LastPass is another decent option that costs less. But if you prefer maximum security, you should probably use both a password manager AND a two-step authentication app. But that’s two apps to manage.

Or was anyways, Microsoft announced an expansion to its Authenticator app that adds password management capabilities. Log in with a free Microsoft account on all your devices, and your password will sync and automatically fill across the bunch. You can download Microsoft Authenticator for free on Android, iOS, and as a browser extension.

For now, the new feature is part of a beta, but you can sign up quickly. Just go into the app’s settings and look for the beta section. Toggle on the Password Autofill option and follow the prompts.

Download Microsoft Authenticator today and get started with two-step authentication and password management. Don’t forget the browser extension too.