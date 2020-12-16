Netflix Android App Now Offers Audio-Only Playback, Feature Rolling Out Slowly

I’ve watched every single episode of Star Trek, multiple times for the 90s series. I don’t need to see them in order to know what’s going on, especially since it’s such an exposition-heavy show. Netflix has made a feature just for me (and several other million people): the ability to play audio-only videos, now rolling out on Android.

Users who have access to the feature can see a big, friendly “Video Off” button. There’s also a settings option that can set the Audio Only mode to always on or off by default, or activated when you connect headphones or speakers.

Based on a quick survey of the Review Geek team, it looks like the feature is rolling out very slowly, as none of us have it. And we don’t know if an audio-only video will play in the background while you do other stuff on Android (which would make sense) or if it will show up in a mini-player window with a blank video (which would make slightly less sense). It’s also not clear whether streaming audio only uses less data, which would be really cool if you want to listen to shows while you’re out and about.

Presumably, the audio-only option will hit iOS at some point.