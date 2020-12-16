X
Solve Crosswords and Play With Virtual Pets in New Google Smart Display Games

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Nest Hub playing the game 'Voice Quest'
Cam Summerson

If you’re looking for something to do in your downtime, Google says it has an answer for you with new games for its smart displays. Starting today, you can say, “Hey Google, let’s play a game” to get to a collection of word games, brainteasers, and even some virtual pet games.

The new bevy of games should have a little of something for everyone. You can play crosswords like Horizontal Crosswords or Daily Word Wheel that have you filling in the blank or even unscrambling letters to fill a clue. If you prefer something like BoggleGame of Words will present you with six letters to create as many words as possible.

Google also showed off brain teasers like Daily Brain Trainer that has you matching patterns, and Brainwash Puzzle, which will test your memory. If you’re in the mood for something fantasy-themed, Voice Quest will set you on an adventure as a mage, complete with voice-powered spells and magic.

And for the kiddos in your life, check out virtual pet games like My Smart Pet, which promises to give you a pet that learns as you talk to it. You can even go to a virtual aquarium with Hey Fish.

Google changed up the game interface to make it easier to discover (and rediscover) games you like, and you can ask for them by name. The games are already out, and you can play them now.

Source: Google

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
