Stadia Arrives on the iPhone and iPad Through the Browser

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of Cyberpunk 2077 on the iPhone and iPad
Apple

Apple may have banned game streaming from its App Store, but Stadia still managed to find its way to the iPhone and iPad through the browser. Gamers using iOS 14.3 or later can access their Stadia library and play games like Cyberpunk 2077 through Safari, Chrome, or any other browser. You can also add a Stadia PWA to your Home Screen and pretend that it’s a standalone app.

While a native Stadia app is preferable to a browser-based solution, Google doesn’t have much of a say here. Apple does not allow game streaming services on its app store, forcing services like Stadia, Game Pass, Luna, and GeForce NOW to operate through the Safari and Chrome browsers instead.

Thankfully, Stadia works well through a mobile browser. There are some strange Apple UI artifacts while in full-screen mode (the status bar likes to hang around), but that’s practically the only issue with Stadia on iOS. Wireless controllers work as they should, and the touch controls are a home run.

A GIF showing how to use Stadia on iOS
Google

For the best experience with Stadia on iOS, Google suggests adding the Stadia PWA to your device’s Home Screen. The PWA acts like a real app and doesn’t have some of the annoying UI elements of your mobile browser. To add the Stadia PWA to your Home Screen, visit the Stadia website in Safari (not Chrome), press the Share button, and select Add to Home Screen.

If Stadia doesn’t work on your iPhone or iPad, try updating to the latest version of iOS (14.3). You may also want to whitelist the Stadia website if you’re using any ad-blocking apps. Still can’t get Stadia to work on iOS? Check out the Stadia Help blog for in-depth help.

Source: Google via 9to5Mac

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
