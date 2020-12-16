The Apple TV App is Coming to the New Chromecast in Early 2021

The new Chromecast with Google TV is one of the best streaming sticks (puck?) on the market and gives Roku a real competitor. And that competition is only growing, thanks to additions like HBO Max (still not on Roku), and soon Apple TV. You can use the app to watch Apple TV+ content and your purchased iTunes TV shows and movies.

It’s not entirely clear when the Apple TV app will arrive on Google Chromecast; the company stated, “early next year.” But you’ll get access to Apple TV+ (if you’re a subscriber), purchased iTunes content, and Apple TV channels. Apple TV content will start showing up in Chromecast’s recommend content as well.

As an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can tune into award-winning original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers. This includes titles like “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” “Defending Jacob,” “Greyhound” and “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.” Also on the Apple TV app, you can access your library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple, as well as enjoy personalized and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels

You’ll want the new Chromecast with Google TV, though. And not just because it’s an excellent streamer. Google says the Apple TV app will hit that device first and come to others later. The addition makes Chromecast one of the most full-featured streaming solutions available, with options even Roku doesn’t have.