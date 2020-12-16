X
Popular Searches

The Apple TV App is Coming to the New Chromecast in Early 2021

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Chromecast with Google TV plugged in to power
Justin Duino

The new Chromecast with Google TV is one of the best streaming sticks (puck?) on the market and gives Roku a real competitor. And that competition is only growing, thanks to additions like HBO Max (still not on Roku), and soon Apple TV. You can use the app to watch Apple TV+ content and your purchased iTunes TV shows and movies.

It’s not entirely clear when the Apple TV app will arrive on Google Chromecast; the company stated, “early next year.” But you’ll get access to Apple TV+ (if you’re a subscriber), purchased iTunes content, and Apple TV channels. Apple TV content will start showing up in Chromecast’s recommend content as well.

As an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can tune into award-winning original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers. This includes titles like “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” “Defending Jacob,” “Greyhound” and “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.” Also on the Apple TV app, you can access your library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple, as well as enjoy personalized and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels

You’ll want the new Chromecast with Google TV, though. And not just because it’s an excellent streamer. Google says the Apple TV app will hit that device first and come to others later. The addition makes Chromecast one of the most full-featured streaming solutions available, with options even Roku doesn’t have.

Source: Google via 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror 36 LED Lights Touch-Screen Light Control, Tri-Fold 1/2/3X Magnification, Portable High-Definition Clarity Cosmetic Light Up Magnifying Mirror (Arctic White)
413 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon Halo – Measure body composition, activity, sleep, and tone of voice - Winter + Silver - Medium
345 people were interested in this!

MEATER Plus | 165ft Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer for The Oven Grill Kitchen BBQ Smoker Rotisserie with Bluetooth and WiFi Digital Connectivity
314 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
269 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
249 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
224 people were interested in this!

NEW Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 10 oz, White, 1.5-hr Battery Life - App Controlled Heated Coffee Mug - Improved Design
181 people were interested in this!

USAGA 20 Fingers Head Massager Head Scratcher Scalp Massager for Head Body Relaxing Wood Handle
172 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
164 people were interested in this!

COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT(100 Recipes), Digital Touchscreen with 11 Cooking Presets for Air Frying, Roasting & Keep Warm ,Preheat & Shake Remind, Works with Alexa & Google Assistant,1700W
143 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular