Google One Lops 50% off the Price of Its Most Expensive Plans

If you back up all your pictures to Google Photos, you might run into a storage problem next year. Last month Google said it would end unlimited high-quality uploads to the service in July 2021. Naturally, you can pay for more storage through Google One, and if you want plenty of storage, the company just reduced the price of its most expensive options by half.

Most people probably don’t need 10, 20, or 30 TBs of cloud storage. Still, if you like to upload the highest resolution video and pictures possible, along with a digital copy of games, apps, and the kitchen sink, Google One does have a subscription for you. But they come at a high cost.

Until recently, the 10 TB plan was $100 every month, and you’d shell out $200 and $300 respectively for the 20 and 30 TB plans. But now, those plans cost half as much, at $50, $100, and $150 every month.

That’s still a lot of money (you’ll pay $1,800 a year for the top-tier plan), but a welcome change given Google’s new storage policies. The company says it will delete your data if you’re over your limit for more than two years. The price could be worth it to the right person.

And thankfully, this isn’t a discount for new subscribers only. If you’re already on one of the top-tier plans, your bill will change to reflect the latest pricing. Google One also offers a host of other features, including a VPN, so you’re not just paying for cloud storage.

Google’s new storage policies take effect next year, so you don’t have to rush to make a decision now. Just don’t forget down the road and run out of space for your best pictures.