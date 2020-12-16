No Longer Extinct: ‘Dinosaurs’ Series Coming to Disney+ January 29

It’s time to get prehistoric! The popular ’90s TV sitcom Dinosaurs is coming to Disney+ on January 29, 2021. Executive producer Brian Henson has confirmed that the beloved family series (created by his father, Jim Henson) has found a new home on the streaming service, though it was previously available on Hulu.

“Although up until pretty recently it was on Hulu and it has had quite a following on Hulu. I think the audience will more easily find it on Disney+, which is terrific. It sits very well on Disney+. When they were divvying up what goes where, they eventually decided Dinosaurs should be over on Disney+. I think it’ll find a bigger and new audience base on Disney+,” Brian Henson revealed in an interview with Collider.

Gotta love this news! Earl, Baby, and the rest of the Sinclair fam are coming to #DisneyPlus. 🦖 Start streaming Dinosaurs on January 29. pic.twitter.com/Xaz08svFPb — Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 15, 2020

The animatronic muppet-style show originally aired from 1991-1994, and centers around the Sinclair family (who are, as you might guess, dinosaurs). The show followed the members of the family—Earl, Fran, Robbie, Charlene, Baby, and Ethyl—as they went about their modern-day lives. In total, all 65 episodes across four seasons will be available when the show arrives on Disney+ on January 21.