Prime Gaming Members Can Get a Free ‘Fall Guys’ Winter Knockout Costume

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
"Fall Guys" game winter logo and avatar in new winter costume
Mediatonic

Winter Knockout, the latest season of popular video game Fall Guys, is now underway. And of course, this means new levels and new costumes. Amazon Prime Gaming members can now get an exclusive bonus for free—the Winter Warmer Bundle, which features a fun costume.

The exclusive costume features a hat, ear warmers, and a coat, which should hopefully be enough to stay warm while bumbling across the new snowy and icy levels. And of course, you can mix and match the new Season 3 costume with any others you have. Half Banana Soda can, half Winter Boi? You betcha. 

Get a peek at the new Winter Knockout costumes and levels in the latest trailer:

The Winter Warmer Bundle also includes three Crowns, which you can spend on costumes, poses and more in the in-game store. To be eligible for the bundle, you’ll need to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $12.99 per month. And don’t worry, the service includes all kinds of other benefits, like access to Prime Video streaming, two-day delivery, music, ebooks, deals, and more.

Source: Mediatonic

