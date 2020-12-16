X
Popular Searches

HBO Max Comes to Roku (and PS5 We Guess, but ROKU!)

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Philips Roku TV running HBO Max
Philips

After holding out for months, AT&T and Warner Bros. headline-grabbing streaming venture HBO Max is finally coming to Roku. Oh, and it’s on the PlayStation 5, too, but who cares about that, it’s coming to Roku tomorrow, December 17th. Roku made the announcement in a press release this afternoon.

It’s a big deal: the service launched in May without support for Amazon’s Fire TV and Roku, the two most popular (and least expensive!) smart TV platforms around. There was a lot of speculation as to why, and the speculative answer was and still is “money.” However much money changed hands, HBO Max landed on Fire TV streaming devices and Fire-powered smart TVs in November, exactly one month before the Roku release.

HBO Max appears to be WB’s all-in move to conquer streaming, with a huge library of content from the film and TV producer, along with decades of premium shows from HBO. The biggest bombshell dropped last week: all of WB’s 2021 planned movie releases will be hitting HBO Max on the same day as theaters, at no extra cost. That includes Wonder Woman 1984 (which releases Christmas Day), Godzilla vs. Kong, Dune, Matrix 4, and many other blockbusters.

With coverage on more or less every major smart TV platform, HBO Max is well-positioned to take on the juggernauts of the TV and movie industry, old and new: Disney and Netflix.

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror 36 LED Lights Touch-Screen Light Control, Tri-Fold 1/2/3X Magnification, Portable High-Definition Clarity Cosmetic Light Up Magnifying Mirror (Arctic White)
415 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon Halo – Measure body composition, activity, sleep, and tone of voice - Winter + Silver - Medium
345 people were interested in this!

UBeesize 10’’ Ring Light with Tripod, Selfie Ring Light with 62’’ Tripod Stand, Light Ring for Video Recording ? Live Streaming(YouTube, Instagram, Facebook), Compatible with Phones and Cameras
334 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
257 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
253 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
228 people were interested in this!

USAGA 20 Fingers Head Massager Head Scratcher Scalp Massager for Head Body Relaxing Wood Handle
179 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
170 people were interested in this!

MEATER Plus | 165ft Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer for The Oven Grill Kitchen BBQ Smoker Rotisserie with Bluetooth and WiFi Digital Connectivity
126 people were interested in this!

CHOETECH 15W Wireless Charger, Fast Wireless Charging Stand with QC 3.0 Adapter Compatible iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone SE/XS Max/XR,LG V30/V35/V40/G8,Galaxy Note 10/S20/S20+/S10/S10E, Pixel 3
120 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular