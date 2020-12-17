Watch Package Thieves Get Sparkly Justice With Glitter Bomb 3.0

Porch Pirates, people who steal packages right off your front porch, are a growing problem. Video doorbells can help, but they don’t always make a difference. But what if you were a former NASA Engineer with much time on your hands? Let’s watch Mark Rober deliver sweet revenge to some thieves.

Mark Rober is a YouTube personality who made his name making crazy devices like the world’s largest Super Soaker, an automatic bullseye moving dartboard, and a squirrel ninja warrior obstacle course. But he really took off after his first glitter bomb for porch thieves.

You see, despite having a video doorbell someone brazenly stole a package off his porch. Even with the video, the police couldn’t help. What’s a former NASA engineer with too much time on his hands to do? Build a glitter bomb to get sweet revenge, of course.

If you haven’t seen any of them, check out the first two videos before catching up on the latest one. Each version has improved on the last, but they all contain some of the same essential elements. The package looks like a high-end gadget similar to Bose Headphones or an Apple HomePod. But open it up, and you’ll encounter a device that douses you in tons of glitter, sprays fart smells all over the place, and starts making a ton of noise.

Better yet. it contains four phones recording every angle of the action, which also helps with device recovery through GPS. This year’s version makes the smell worse than ever, hides the phones better, makes it more difficult to put the lid back on, and even allows Rober to upload new audio clips in real-time. And Rober even created a doormat that charges the glitter bomb.

Suffice to say, it’s hilarious to see thieves get angry that someone would do such a thing to them. Someone who stole a package essentially asking, “how dare someone treat me like this” is a sweet sort of irony only YouTube can bring us.

And it’s not all doom and gloom either. Every year Rober puts ample contact details on the package, and anyone who returns the package or tries to make sure it doesn’t get stolen gets a reward—somewhat restoring faith in humanity.

Don’t miss out on this year’s video. The epic slow-mo glitter cyclone is worth your time alone. Everything else is just icing on the stolen cake.