X
Popular Searches

Modder Gives Ray Tracing Graphics to the Super NES 30 Years Later

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
SuperRT chip running ray tracing graphics on the Super Famicom
Ben Carter

Ray tracing is all the rage in games right now, with NVIDIA pushing it hard on the PC while the PS5 and Xbox Series X boast about it in the console world. But if you have the right gear, you can get ray traced lighting running on almost anything … including a console released way back in 1990: the Super NES.

At least you can if you’re Ben Carter, an engineer and modder who created his own custom add-on graphics processing chip for the original Super Famicom (the name for the Super Nintendo in its home territory of Japan). Basing his design on the add-on Super FX chip seen in early 3D games like Starfox, Carter’s “SuperRT” version adds on a De10-Nano FPGA development board to boost the console’s own diminutive graphical power.

The result is a custom video demo with polygonal graphics and eye-popping ray tracing light effects, running at a blistering 20 frames per second and a resolution of 200 x 160. It’s the kind of thing that even the original PlayStation wouldn’t be very proud of, but technically, it’s ray tracing on the Super Nintendo. If nothing else, it’s an amazing technical achievement, especially when you see the custom wiring job it took to actually get the new board to interact with the hardware.

Source: Ben Carter (Shironeko Labs) via Gizmodo

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

UBeesize 10’’ Ring Light with Tripod, Selfie Ring Light with 62’’ Tripod Stand, Light Ring for Video Recording ? Live Streaming(YouTube, Instagram, Facebook), Compatible with Phones and Cameras
455 people were interested in this!

Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror 36 LED Lights Touch-Screen Light Control, Tri-Fold 1/2/3X Magnification, Portable High-Definition Clarity Cosmetic Light Up Magnifying Mirror (Arctic White)
418 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon Halo – Measure body composition, activity, sleep, and tone of voice - Winter + Silver - Medium
339 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
254 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
234 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
230 people were interested in this!

USAGA 20 Fingers Head Massager Head Scratcher Scalp Massager for Head Body Relaxing Wood Handle
194 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
157 people were interested in this!

Panasonic Cordless All-in-One Advanced Wet & Dry Rechargeable Womens Electric Shaver For Sensitive Skin With Bikini Attachment and Pop-Up Trimmer
122 people were interested in this!

CHOETECH 15W Wireless Charger, Fast Wireless Charging Stand with QC 3.0 Adapter Compatible iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone SE/XS Max/XR,LG V30/V35/V40/G8,Galaxy Note 10/S20/S20+/S10/S10E, Pixel 3
117 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular