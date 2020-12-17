X
Zoom Lifts Its 40-Minute Meeting Limit for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and NYE

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A banner celebrating Zoom's unlimited meeting time over the holidays.
Zoom

If you missed out on unlimited Zoom time over Thanksgiving, now’s your chance to make things right. Zoom is temporarily lifting its 40-minute chat limit in recognition of upcoming holidays, the company announced on its blog. The chat limit, which is only applied to free accounts, will be removed to help families communicate during Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s, and Kwanzaa.

By lifting its 40-minute chat limit, Zoom is giving families the opportunity to connect without the risk of spreading COVID-19. Here are the days that you can use Zoom without chat limits:

  • End of Hanukkah: Dec. 17 10AM ET to Dec. 19 6AM ET
  • Christmas Eve & Day: Dec. 23 10AM ET to Dec. 26 6AM ET
  • End of Kwanzaa & New Year’s: Dec. 30 10AM ET to Jan. 2 6AM ET

Zoom is taking a broad-stroke approach to these holidays, so there’s plenty of time for everyone to coordinate with their family and log in for a long chat.

You don’t need to do anything to remove Zoom’s chat limit, although Zoom suggests using a master passcode to keep out unwanted guests. If your family hasn’t had a Zoom meeting in awhile, ask them to update their Zoom app now.

Source: Zoom

