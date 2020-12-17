The $60 AtGames Legends Core Sticks 100 Retro Arcade Games on Your TV

If you want a home-sized replica of your favorite arcade, you can expect to spend at least $300. But what if you just want to play a bunch of retro games? At $60, the AtGames Legends Core does the job. The puck plugs into your TV and gives you 100 games. But you’ll need to supply a controller.

AtGames has already made itself a name in the home arcade industry. It offers full-sized Arcades like the Legends Game Ultimate and stripped-down controller decks like the Legends Game Mini. You get fantastic arcade controls and plenty of games, but you’ll still spend between $130 and $600.

The Legends Mini Core gives you just the things you need to play arcade and console games on your TV. It uses the same HDMI-enabled puck from the Legends Mini but omits the arcade controller deck. Instead, you’ll provide your own Bluetooth or USB-enabled PC gaming controller. The puck has an HDMI port, a USB port, microUSB for power, and ethernet in case you prefer a wired connection.

You may already have one (like a Bluetooth Xbox controller), and even if you don’t, you can get one for less than the $70 difference between the Mini Core and the Core. The game list isn’t terrible either. While you’ll find some you’re likely to skip, like Shoot Out and Soccer Kid, there are plenty of great games like Fix-it Felix, Jr., Tetris, Space Invaders, Aladdin (Sega Genesis), and Gargoyles.

And you can add games to the Legends Core through AtGames’ Bring Your Own Game (BYOG) system. You can either stream them locally from a PC or subscribe to the company’s cloud streaming service.

AtGames is even offering two bundle deals for the new Legends Core. You can buy one get one half off, for a total of $90. Or buy one and get a discounted three-month subscription to the AtGames Cloud BYOG service for $90.

The Legends Core is available today through the AtGames site.