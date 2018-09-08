The Best Hair Clippers for Home Haircuts

Haircuts are one of those necessary expenses for most people, but you can save yourself a lot of money by pickup up a set of clippers and doing haircuts at home—especially if you have kids.

You may be thinking “I can’t give haircuts!,” but it’s honestly a lot easier than you might think. While there are plenty of resources available online to help you out, the first step is finding a good set of clippers to help with the job.

A reliable set of clippers will offer years of haircuts, remain sharp through all the hair slicing-and-dicing you can throw at them, and make cutting hair easier. If you’re looking for a good set of clippers, here are the best ones you can buy.

The Best Premium Wired Clipper: Oster Fast Feed ($60-70)

When it comes to buying a great set of clippers, you don’t have to spend a ton of money, and the Oster Fast Feed is proof of that. This is a premium set of home-use clippers that offers a lot of bang for the buck.

The head is adjustable all the way down to a 000 setting (very short), and it comes with four guards that range from a “blending” setting up to half an inch, offering a wide range of lengths. It also works on wet or dry hair, which is definitely worth noting, as many clippers will clog with wet hair.

The Fast Feed package includes a cleaning brush and lubricating oil to keep it running as smoothly as possible. At the time of writing, the burgundy model is $60, but you’ll have to shell out $10 more if you want another color.

The Best Premium Wireless Clipper: Wahl Professional Magic Clip Cordless ($82)

For a premium set of clippers sans-power cable, you’ll be looking at the Wahl Professional Magic Clip Cordless. Like any good clipper, this unit has an adjustable head, and comes with six comb guards that range for 1/8 of an inch to 1 inch. Paired with the adjustable head, this provides a wide range for tight fades and the perfect length in most cases.

The lithium ion battery lasts for 90 minutes on a single charge, but also offers the ability to run on while plugged in (which is surprisingly missing from most other cordless units). Like the Fast Feed, Wahl includes a cleaning brush and lubricating oil to keep the blades sharp.

The Best Mid-Range Clipper: Wahl Clipper Elite Pro ($44)

Look, not everyone wants to spend over half a Benji to cut hair at home, and that’s understandable. But if you’re still looking pro quality in a more affordable package, the $44 Wahl Clipper Elite Pro is your huckleberry.

This set of clippers—which was also featured in our guide on beard trimmers—includes a lot of stuff in the box, including eight guards ranging from 1/8 of an inch to one inch, a blade guard, brush and oil, a haircutting cape, a comb, styling shears, and a box to keep it all in. You’re basically a licensed stylist if you buy this set. I’ll call you to make an appointment once it ships.

The Best Budget Clipper: Wahl Color Pro ($20)

If you want the ability to give unlimited haircuts for the same amount of dollars you’d normally spend on a single haircut at a salon, then you want the Wahl Color Pro.

This clipper offers color-coded guards (and a guide on the clipper itself) so you don’t accidentally grab the number 1 guard when you mean to grab the 1 inch. Like other Wahl clippers, this set comes with a blade brush and oil, combs, scissors, and a case.

If you prefer to go wireless, there’s also a cordless version of the Color Pro available for five more dollars.

The Best Clipper for Self-Haircuts: Remington Shortcut Pro ($54)

Sometimes you don’t need to cut someone else’s hair, but your own. That’s a pretty big undertaking, you brave soul—and fortunately, there’s a clipper that will help you with that. It’s the Shortcut Pro by Remington.

The Shortcut Pro features a unique design that’s made to easily fit in your hand, eliminating a lot of what make sit awkward to cut your own hair in the first place. The blade is also curved, so it should better fit the contours of your head. That’s smart.

It comes with nine guards for different lengths, a brush and oil, and a storage bag. You can get 40 minutes of use from a single charge, and it’s completely waterproof for easy cleanup, which is pretty legit.

Image Credit: LuminelImages/shutterstock.com