Enter the Xbox Sweepstakes to Win Two Limited Edition ‘Mandalorian’ Controllers

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the Baby Yoda and Mandalorian Xbox controllers.
Microsoft

As The Mandalorian hurdles toward its Season 2 finale, Microsoft is celebrating the series with a Mandalorian-themed Xbox controller sweepstakes. Fans of Star Wars can follow and retweet the Xbox Twitter account for the chance to win limited-edition, not-for-sale Baby Yoda and Mandalorian controllers.

The custom controllers feature sketches of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda (AKA The Child AKA Grogu) with bright backgrounds and custom D-pads. They come in a limited-edition Star Wars mailer, which could end up on a shelf or in the trash depending on who wins.

From December 17th to the 28th, Star Wars fans who are over the age of 18 and live in the US can follow @Xbox and retweet the Xbox sweepstakes tweet with #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes for the chance to win the controllers.

Microsoft recently added a free Disney+ subscription as a perk for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, allowing you to catch up on The Mandalorian (or any other Star Wars content) for free. You can also check out some Star Wars mashups in Minecraft thanks to a new DLC pack.

Source: Xbox

