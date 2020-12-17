X
Buy the LEGO Road Pieces You Need For Your Custom Sets Now, While You Still Can

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A new modular LEGO road plate system.
LEGO

In 2021, LEGO will debut a brand new road plate system. It’s modular, customizable, and should work with most new City sets. But it’s also incompatible with classic road plates made from base plates, and those are less expensive. So if you don’t want to spend megabucks adopting the new system, you better buy the classic road plates while you still can.

To be fair, the new LEGO road plates look incredible. They feature a modular system that lets you build crosswalks, speed bumps, glow-in-the-dark street lights, traffic lights, and more. They are a vast improvement over the current system.

That’s because the current system is a simple base plate with a stickered-on road. Grassy areas have pegs for your LEGO Minifigures to stand on; road areas are flat. Do you need a curvy section? Buy another road plate. A four-way cross? But another base plate. A straight path? You guessed it, buy another base plate.

A closeup of a LEGO modular road system
LEGO

They’re cumbersome and take up lots of room. But you know what else they are? Cheap. At least compared to the upcoming road plates. A classic two-piece road plate will set you back less than $15 and cover lots of space.

According to the LEGO site, the new base road system pack starts at $20. And the system doesn’t have a way to curve your road left or right. It’s straight only. For the extra money, you get extra LEGO pieces like traffic lights, speed limit signs, etc. So the cost is justified.

But you’ll need to pick which system you want to use. And at $20 for each road set, the price to switch is high. So if you prefer to stick with what you have, you should buy up some road plates right now. The LEGO site is already out of stock, but Amazon still has them.

LEGO hasn’t officially announced it will stop carrying the old-style LEGO pieces, but its upcoming CITY sets already changed to work with the new style. It’s only a matter of time.

A two-piece classic road plate

LEGO City Straight and T junction 60236 Building Kit (2 Pieces)

If you're looking for straight road, this set will do the trick.

   Shop Now   

$14.98
More offers

A curvy road

LEGO City Curve and Crossroad 60237 Building Kit (2 Pieces)

And if you want something more curvy, pick up this set.

   Shop Now   

$13.99
More offers

Recently Popular