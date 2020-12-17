See Grogu from ‘The Mandalorian’ is 3D and AR in Google Search Now

Over the past couple of weeks, Google has released 50 new AR creatures to Search for both iOS and Android. Now, Grogu (aka Baby Yoda, aka The Child) from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian is the latest addition to the roster of 3D animals and objects.

You can see 3D Grogu simply by looking up “Grogu,” “Baby Yoda,” or “The Child” into Google Search on your tablet or smartphone. When you search one of those terms, a Knowledge Panel appears, showing the character alongside a Wikipedia description. You can tap on the figure to move him around and to hear him make a few cute noises, which are looped and don’t respond to you tapping him. You can watch him blink, tilt his head, and wiggle his ears.

There is also a fun “See The Child in Your Space” card you can click on after clicking the “View in 3D” button. This lets you see Grogu while he’s “standing” on your floor, desk, or anywhere else you want. Of course, his tiny stature in AR matches his height in The Mandalorian.

This isn’t Google’s first collaboration with the Star Wars universe. In fact, it recently released The Mandalorian AR Experience as part of a teaming up with both Lucasfilm and Disney to provide a 5G device-optimized augmented reality experience.