Save $30 on the Jabra Elite 85t, Our Favorite Wireless Earbuds

Our favorite wireless earbuds are $30 off until December 27th. Now’s your chance to grab the excellent Jabra Elite 85t earbuds, which landed on our Best Products of 2020 list, for just $200. If you’re looking for the best wireless earbuds available today, then it’s time to take the plunge.

When it comes to high-end wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 85t is the benchmark. We gave these earbuds a 9.5/10 in a review earlier this year for their excellent sound quality, comfortable fit, killer battery life, and mind-shattering ANC.

The Jabra Elite 85t are also notable for their small size, comfortable controls, smart assistant integration, and detailed controls through the Jabra Sound+ app. Like the AirPods Pro, the Jabra Elite 85t have a “transparency” mode (called HearThrough), which allows you to hear your surroundings while listening to music in busy areas.

You can grab the discounted Jabra Elite 85t earbuds at Amazon or Best Buy. Act fast, as the deal will end on December 27th (or sooner if retailers run out of earbuds).