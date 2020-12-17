X
Popular Searches

Save $30 on the Jabra Elite 85t, Our Favorite Wireless Earbuds

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds.
Cameron Summerson

Our favorite wireless earbuds are $30 off until December 27th. Now’s your chance to grab the excellent Jabra Elite 85t earbuds, which landed on our Best Products of 2020 list, for just $200. If you’re looking for the best wireless earbuds available today, then it’s time to take the plunge.

When it comes to high-end wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 85t is the benchmark. We gave these earbuds a 9.5/10 in a review earlier this year for their excellent sound quality, comfortable fit, killer battery life, and mind-shattering ANC.

The Jabra Elite 85t are also notable for their small size, comfortable controls, smart assistant integration, and detailed controls through the Jabra Sound+ app. Like the AirPods Pro, the Jabra Elite 85t have a “transparency” mode (called HearThrough), which allows you to hear your surroundings  while listening to music in busy areas.

You can grab the discounted Jabra Elite 85t earbuds at Amazon or Best Buy. Act fast, as the deal will end on December 27th (or sooner if retailers run out of earbuds).

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Titanium Black – Advanced Noise-Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case for Calls & Music – Wireless Earbuds with Superior Sound & Premium Comfort
   Shop Now   

$199.99
More offers

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

UBeesize 10’’ Ring Light with Tripod, Selfie Ring Light with 62’’ Tripod Stand, Light Ring for Video Recording ? Live Streaming(YouTube, Instagram, Facebook), Compatible with Phones and Cameras
453 people were interested in this!

Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror 36 LED Lights Touch-Screen Light Control, Tri-Fold 1/2/3X Magnification, Portable High-Definition Clarity Cosmetic Light Up Magnifying Mirror (Arctic White)
418 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon Halo – Measure body composition, activity, sleep, and tone of voice - Winter + Silver - Medium
340 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
256 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
236 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
231 people were interested in this!

USAGA 20 Fingers Head Massager Head Scratcher Scalp Massager for Head Body Relaxing Wood Handle
194 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
160 people were interested in this!

Panasonic Cordless All-in-One Advanced Wet & Dry Rechargeable Womens Electric Shaver For Sensitive Skin With Bikini Attachment and Pop-Up Trimmer
118 people were interested in this!

CHOETECH 15W Wireless Charger, Fast Wireless Charging Stand with QC 3.0 Adapter Compatible iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone SE/XS Max/XR,LG V30/V35/V40/G8,Galaxy Note 10/S20/S20+/S10/S10E, Pixel 3
117 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular