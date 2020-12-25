What’s the Newest iPad?

Since the iPad’s 2010 debut, Apple has put out dozens of its famous tablet, often with fancy names to denote different screen sizes or processing power. But it’s never really clear which iPad is the latest to come out, which can make shopping (or reselling) a little difficult.

Don’t fret, you can use this guide to see the latest iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. We’ll explain each iPad’s new features, why you should buy them, and how you can tell them apart from older models.

How to Check Which iPad You Own

Apple has released countless versions of the iPad lineup, and some models are nearly impossible to tell apart. Still, it’s helpful to know which iPad you own before buying a case or selling it to a friend. That’s why Apple has a handy iPad Identifier on its Support page—but isn’t there an easier way?

The quickest way to identify your iPad is to look up its model number on Google. To check your iPad’s model number, head to “Settings,” open the “General” tab, and press “About.” You should see your Model number at the bottom of the About page. Google it to see which iPad you own. If your iPad is broken or turned off, you can also find the model number on its backside near the charging port.

An iPad’s model number tells you which type of iPad it is, what year it’s from, and whether or not it has cellular support. If you need to check your iPad’s storage, go back to the “About” page and look for the word “Capacity.” You can also find your iPad’s storage on its backside near the printed model number.

iPad 10.2-inch (8th Gen, 2020)

Apple’s entry-level iPad is the perfect tablet for the average person. It’s thin and light, yet it has a beautiful Retina display, a powerful A12 Bionic processor, and fantastic 10-hour battery life. For under $400, you really can’t go wrong.

Released in 2020, the 8th generation iPad runs on an A12 Bionic chip and has a comfortable 10.2-inch display. It still uses a Home button with Touch ID and charges via Lightning cable.

The 2020 iPad looks identical to its predecessor, the 2018 iPad. The only way to tell them apart is by looking at the model number. Like the 2018 iPad, the 2020 iPad only works with the 1st gen Apple Pencil and doesn’t have the hardware needed for the 2nd gen Apple Pencil.

Here are all previous versions of the standard iPad:

iPad (2010)

iPad (2nd Gen) (2011)

iPad (3rd Gen) (2012)

iPad (4th Gen) (2012)

iPad (5th Gen) (2017)

iPad (6th Gen) (2018)

iPad (7th Gen) (2019)

iPad Mini 7.9-inch (5th Gen, 2019)

At just 7.9 inches, the iPad Mini is the smallest tablet in Apple’s repertoire and a fantastic option for people who need a smaller iPad. It’s perfect for media consumption, mobile gaming, Zoom calls, and doodling, and it makes for a stellar travel companion.

Released in 2019, the 5th generation iPad Mini runs on the powerful A12 Bionic processor can handle the same tasks as the basic iPad. It still has a Home button with Touch ID and charges via Lightning cable.

The 2019 iPad Mini is difficult to identify, as it looks identical to the 2015 iPad Mini. It supports the 1st generation Apple Pencil but doesn’t have the hardware needed to work with the 2nd generation Pencil.

Here’s a list of all older iPad Minis:

iPad Mini (2012)

iPad Mini (2nd Gen) (2013/2014)

iPad Mini (3rd Gen) (2014)

iPad Mini (4th Gen) 2015)

iPad Air 10.9-inch (4th Gen, 2020)

You can’t go wrong with an iPad Air. Its 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display is perfect for media consumption or gaming, and its A14 Bionic processor is an absolute powerhouse that can run any professional or creative iPadOS app. The iPad Air is the best tablet for someone who needs the power of an iPad Pro without all the expensive frills.

Released in 2020, the 4th generation iPad Air is a fantastic device that looks very similar to the iPad Pro. It has an edge-to-edge display, a beefy A14 processor, and a USB-C port for faster charging and better USB accessory support. Still, the 2020 iPad Air uses Touch ID instead of Face ID, and it has a much smaller rear camera array than the iPad Pro.

The 2020 iPad Air is relatively easy to identify. It’s the first iPad Air with an edge-to-edge display (no Home button—Touch ID is in the power button), it has a USB-C port, and it’s the only iPad to come in fun colors like green and blue. It’s also the first iPad Air to feature Apple Pencil 2 and Magic Keyboard support.

Here’s a list of older iPad Airs:

iPad Air (2013)

iPad Air (2nd Gen) (2014)

iPad Air (3rd Gen) (2019)

iPad Pro 11-inch & 12.9-inch (2nd & 4th Gen, 2020)

The iPad Pro is a powerhouse with every bell and whistle imaginable. Its A12Z Bionic processor can run professional apps like a champ, its massive Liquid Retina display with a 120hz refresh rate is great for media consumption or creative applications, and its LiDAR sensor makes it a cutting-edge system for augmented reality. This is the Cadillac of iPads, and while most people should stick with the smaller, cheaper iPad Air, the Pro is for that person who just wants everything.

Released in 2020, the 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd Gen) and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th Gen) are notable for their cutting-edge A12Z Bionic processor and large, iPhone-like camera bump. The 2020 models of iPad Pro are also unique for their Wi-Fi connectivity and 6GB of RAM, which translates to faster streaming or browsing speeds and better multitasking. Like the 2020 iPad Air and 2018 iPad Pro, the newest iPad Pro has a USB-C port for faster charging and wider accessory support.

The 2020 iPad Pro is easy to identify, as it’s the only iPad with a large, square camera array. It supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and has built-in magnets for Magic Keyboard support.

Here’s a list of all previous versions of the iPad Pro: