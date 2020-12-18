Save $100 On the GoPro HERO8 Black Action Camera, an Excellent Last-Minute Gift

Have you finished your Christmas shopping? With just one week until the big day, now’s your last chance to scoop up some unexpected gifts for your loved ones. Why not buy the GoPro HERO8 Black, a 4K action camera that’s just $250 at Amazon and Best Buy?

The HERO8 Black is a small action camera for any situation. You can use it while running, cycling, skating, surfing, or rock climbing. Or you can use it as a general-purpose camera—with 4K 60FPS video, multiple mounting systems, and a flurry of digital lenses (wide, ultrawide, etc), applications for the HERO8 Black are limitless.

While the HERO8 Black isn’t the latest GoPro action cam (that title goes to the HERO9 Black), it’s still a fantastic piece of equipment. You can’t go wrong with 4K 60FPS video, 12MP photos, HyperSmooth stabilization, and HD livestreaming capabilities. And like its pricey successor, the HERO8 Black can automatically upload new videos and photos to the cloud when you subscribe to GoPro’s camera service.

If you’d rather own the latest and greatest action camera, you could always buy the discounted $350 GoPro HERO9 Black bundle, which includes a one-year subscription to the GoPro service and a few accessories. The HERO9 Black offers small improvements over its predecessor, like better stabilization, a better battery life, 5K video, and 20MP photos.