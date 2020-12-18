X
Quick Tip: Amazon Lockers Can Sometimes Get Your Shipments to You Faster

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Christmas is practically here, and you waited too long to order presents (again). Check through Amazon and you’ll find item after item that says it won’t deliver until after the holiday. But, there may be a way to save the day. Have Amazon ship to a local Locker instead of your home. It just might get there in time.

Amazon Lockers are a free service the company offers as an alternative shipping location. You’ll find them in Whole Foods, gas stations, fitness centers, and more. Instead of shipping directly to your home, Amazon drops your package off at a secure locker.

When it arrives, you head to the locker, punch in the six-digit code Amazon provided, and the door will open. It’s easy to use and doesn’t cost any extra. You have to select the Amazon Locker section during the shipping section of checkout. Don’t deliver to your home.

It’s already a convenient service if you know you can’t be home on a particular day or if you don’t trust leaving your packages on a porch during the workday. But there’s an alternative benefit—Amazon Locker shipments often get delivered sooner than home shipments.

That’s because it skips a sorting step. Instead of heading to a local facility for a final sorting to get on a particular truck bound for your street, it goes into a mass pile directly to the Amazon locker location. We’ve switched from home delivery to locker delivery to get a package days sooner on multiple occasions.

You can usually tell when an Amazon Locker shipment will be faster; Amazon will update the shipping date. But ultimately, there’s no guarantee this will work. Still, if the item says it won’t be here till after Christmas, it’s worth trying to ship to an Amazon Locker. The worst-case scenario is, it’s late as promised. And that’s ultimately on you for waiting so long to get your Christmas shopping done. But you might get lucky and have a happy Christmas after all.

Recently Popular