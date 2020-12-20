‘The Office’ Leaves Netflix Jan. 1st, but Its First Two Seasons Will Be Free on Peacock

An office is for not dying. An office is a place to live life to the fullest, to the max, to…. An office is a place where dreams come true. Unfortunately, the dreamy show that defined an era of streaming (I’m talking about The Office) is moving from Netflix to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service January 1st.

Peacock is a streaming service with free and paid tiers. It’s available on all major streaming devices and even streams some live TV channels populated by NBCUniversal shows and movies. The first two seasons of The Office will be available for free on Peacock come New Year’s Day, but only paid subscribers can watch seasons 3 through 9.

Like Hulu, Peacock offers two Premium subscription tiers. You can pay $5 a month for an ad-supported all-access Peacock pass or shell out $10 a month for an ad-free experience. Peacock’s premium subscription also comes with original shows like Curious George and Brave New World.

Netflix might be in trouble next year, as The Office is historically one of its most popular shows. In fact, it was the most-watched title on Netflix in 2018. And while Netflix has successfully pivoted toward original content to avoid losing shows in the future, the streaming service is behind on its filming schedule thanks to COVID-19.



Peacock ‘The Office’ moves from Netflix to Peacock January 1st. The first two seasons will be free, but seasons 3 through 9 require a Peacock Premium subscription.