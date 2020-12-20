Indulge Your Nostalgia for Demon Murder in 32 New Levels of the Original ‘DOOM’

Can it run DOOM? The answer is almost certainly “yes,” whether you’re talking about a screaming desktop PC, a cheap laptop, or a smart refrigerator. And now it can run even more DOOM: the recent official rerelease of the original game on consoles has been updated with 32 new levels, designed by noted Doom mod developer Christopher Golden.

The new levels, collectively called DOOM Zero, were released last year as a mod pack for the original coded version on the PC. Now they’re available via the add-on menu in Bethesda’s official rerelease of DOOM and DOOM II. They add some fresh variety to the original game, now nearing 30 years old. Because the new levels are published by Bethesda (owners of original DOOM developer Id), they can be considered a semi-official expansion.

The new levels are designed for players who are already very familiar with the game’s mechanics, so expect some high difficulty, along with branching paths and puzzles that are a bit more modern. They bring new enemies and new bosses, along with some never-before-seen environments in the classic psuedo-3D art style. If you own the DOOM and DOOM II rerelease on Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch, the levels should appear in the latest update. There’s no word on DOOM Zero for the mobile versions.