GoPro Unveils a New Wireless Remote, Plus a Much-Needed Update for New Cameras

It appears that Santa came early for GoPro users. GoPro is now selling an $80 wireless remote control for the HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, and MAX action cameras. The company is also rolling out a firmware update that improves wireless file transfer on the aforementioned cameras and addresses some of the HERO9 Black’s shortcomings.

The classic GoPro Smart Remote doesn’t work with the HERO9 Black, so the new remote (called The Remote—clever) is here to fill the void. It’s tough, waterproof up to 16 feet, and can control up to five cameras at a time. Plus, you can attach it to your wrist or mount it to any equipment you want. Unfortunately, the camera only works with the HERO9 Black, the HERO8 Black, and the GoPro MAX. Older GoPro cameras require the old Smart Remote.

GoPro is also rolling out a much-needed firmware update for the HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, and MAX cameras. The update provides 30% wireless transfer speeds from your action camera to your phone and improves GPS accuracy. HERO9 Black owners will also see improved HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilization in cold weather and the return of Pro 3.5mm Mic Adapter support thanks to this firmware update.

You can update your action camera through the GoPro app (Android/iOS) or via GoPro’s website. The new wireless remote … I mean, The Remote is available now through GoPro’s website.



