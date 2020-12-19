The Latest OnePlus Backpack Is Sleek, Stylish, and Ready for Travel

OnePlus might be best known for its incredibly affordable and excellent phones, but the company also makes other products. It dabbles in headphones, and bags too. Its latest backpack, the OnePlus Urban Traveler, might be its most stylish yet, and it packs enough storage for nearly all your stuff.

OnePlus partnered with Italian designer Eduardo Alessi to create two stylish looks, black and our favorite, black and white. The latter uses a simple diagonal scheme, including a diagonally placed red zipper, but it really pops. OnePlus promises it treated the white fabric to prevent discoloring, too.

The backpack contains nine total pockets, including a laptop compartment big enough to hold a device with a 16-inch display. You can carry water bottles in it, attach gear to the plastic loop, and slide the bag over your luggage handle with a built-in loop. Altogether, OnePlus says the bag has a 20 L capacity.

Alas, what we don’t know yet is how much the Urban Traveler will cost, but it will go on sale on January 8. If you don’t love the colors, keep an eye out—OnePlus says it’s working on new color designs already.