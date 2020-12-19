X
Popular Searches

The Latest OnePlus Backpack Is Sleek, Stylish, and Ready for Travel

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Two people wearing Urban Traveler backpacks.
OnePlus

OnePlus might be best known for its incredibly affordable and excellent phones, but the company also makes other products. It dabbles in headphones, and bags too. Its latest backpack, the OnePlus Urban Traveler, might be its most stylish yet, and it packs enough storage for nearly all your stuff.

OnePlus partnered with Italian designer Eduardo Alessi to create two stylish looks, black and our favorite, black and white. The latter uses a simple diagonal scheme, including a diagonally placed red zipper, but it really pops. OnePlus promises it treated the white fabric to prevent discoloring, too.

Someone inserting a notebook into the Urban Traveler backpack.
OnePlus

The backpack contains nine total pockets, including a laptop compartment big enough to hold a device with a 16-inch display. You can carry water bottles in it, attach gear to the plastic loop, and slide the bag over your luggage handle with a built-in loop. Altogether, OnePlus says the bag has a 20 L capacity.

Alas, what we don’t know yet is how much the Urban Traveler will cost, but it will go on sale on January 8. If you don’t love the colors, keep an eye out—OnePlus says it’s working on new color designs already.

Source: OnePlus via Android Police

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

UBeesize 10’’ Ring Light with Tripod, Selfie Ring Light with 62’’ Tripod Stand, Light Ring for Video Recording ? Live Streaming(YouTube, Instagram, Facebook), Compatible with Phones and Cameras
500 people were interested in this!

Power Strip Tower JACKYLED Surge Protector Electric Charging Station 3000W 13A 10 Outlets 4 USB Ports with 16AWG 6.5ft Heavy Duty Extension Cord for Home Office
364 people were interested in this!

Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler
300 people were interested in this!

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Titanium Black – Advanced Noise-Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case for Calls & Music – Wireless Earbuds with Superior Sound & Premium Comfort
288 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
207 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
198 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
183 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
136 people were interested in this!

Panasonic Cordless All-in-One Advanced Wet & Dry Rechargeable Womens Electric Shaver For Sensitive Skin With Bikini Attachment and Pop-Up Trimmer
116 people were interested in this!

SteelSeries Stratus Wireless Gaming Controller for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch - Black
113 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular