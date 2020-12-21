X
Popular Searches

A Christmas Miracle: New Law Stops ISPs from Charging You for Your Own Router

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of a router on a table.
Aquarius Studio/Shutterstock

Is your ISP charging you a “rental” fee for the modem or router you bought with your own money? Such bogus fees are now outlawed as part of the Television Viewer Protection Act, which prevents broadband and TV providers from charging rental fees when customers use their own equipment.

As reported by Ars Technica, the Television Viewer Protection Act was passed in December 2019 and scheduled to take effect June 20th, 2020. But Internet providers managed to delay the law until December 20th, complaining that they needed more time to … stop scamming their customers? Anyway, the Television Viewer Protection Act is now in effect, preventing ISPs (particularly Frontier) from enforcing mandatory rental fees.

The new law also forces TV providers to inform customers of total monthly charges before entering a contract. The notice must include all fees, taxes, and promotional discounts, along with information on when promotional discounts will expire. The law also gives customers a full day to cancel their TV service without incurring any fees. (This part of the Television Viewer Protection Act only applies to TV service, not internet.)

Using your own router and modem can save you hundreds of dollars each year and improve your internet speeds. If you’re paying $10 a month to rent equipment from your ISP, then now’s the time to take the plunge and buy a router and modem. Just make sure to return your ISP’s equipment!

Source: Ars Technica

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Power Strip Tower JACKYLED Surge Protector Electric Charging Station 3000W 13A 10 Outlets 4 USB Ports with 16AWG 6.5ft Heavy Duty Extension Cord for Home Office
286 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
213 people were interested in this!

Computer Webcam C930e HD - 4X Zoom 1080p Streaming Widescreen Video Camera - Built in 2 Omni-Directional Mics for Recording, for Computer Desktop and Laptop - Certified for Business
194 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
165 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
153 people were interested in this!

Lenovo Webcam - 30 fps - Black - USB 2.0 - Retail - 1 Pack(s) - 1920 x 1080 Video - 4x Digital Zoom - Computer, Notebook
138 people were interested in this!

Panasonic Cordless All-in-One Advanced Wet & Dry Rechargeable Womens Electric Shaver For Sensitive Skin With Bikini Attachment and Pop-Up Trimmer
122 people were interested in this!

SteelSeries Stratus Wireless Gaming Controller for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch - Black
118 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
105 people were interested in this!

SteelSeries Nimbus Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller - Iphone, iPad, Apple TV - 40+ Hour Battery Life - Mfi Certified - Supports Fortnite Mobile
89 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular