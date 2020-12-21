Aukey Sale Offers Steep Discounts on Car and Travel Chargers

Aukey’s one of our favorite vendors for reliable, inexpensive accessories. Today a few of its products are even more inexpensiver cheaper thanks to sale prices on Amazon. There’s a choice between car chargers big and small, and a travel charger that works in multiple countries…for when traveling to multiple countries becomes a thing again.

First up is the USB-C Car Charger, a truly tiny adapter that barely pokes out of a cigarette lighter. It’s ideal if your car’s adapter is positioned somewhere inconvenient. (There’s a little flip-up tab to let you pull it out without tools.) The adapter outputs up to 30 watts between two USB-C ports. Normally $16.99, you can combine the 5% coupon on the Amazon listing (just below the price) with an extra 20% off discount for using the coupon code YN3XHG2L. That brings the final price down to just $12.74.

If two ports isn’t enough, you might want to go for the slightly larger version, which includes a USB-C power delivery port with up to 36 watts of output, plus two standard USB-A ports for other gadgets or passengers. This one’s $17.49, with an 8% coupon on the Amazon listing (again, beneath the price) and an extra 30% off with coupon code DLGH7O7E. That brings the final price down to just $10.84.

Finally, the travel charger. This wall-wart includes one USB-C port (maximum of 15 watts) and two USB-A ports. But the real business is around back, where a series of sliding prongs will let you deploy different plugs for the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Australia, and any countries that use those semi-standardized plugs. Unlike similar travel charger designs, there are no extra pieces to lose. The standard price is $24.99, but with the 7% coupon beneath the price and the added 30% discount code EUZ2HPWH, the price goes all the way down to $15.74.

According to Aukey, these prices will be good between now and midnight PST on December 25th (Friday). Remember to click the “coupon” box on the store listing for the maximum discount.