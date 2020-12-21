Disney+ Announced a New Boba Fett Show and It Looks Downright Criminal

We’re just going to say it now. The following post will contain massive spoilers. If you haven’t seen The Mandalorian’s last episode of the season, then you shouldn’t read this post. Just walk away knowing that Boba Fett will get a standalone show on Disney+. But if you’re all caught up, let’s dig into what we’ve seen and what Disney+ announced.

Today, Disney made it official: Boba Fett will get a spinoff series. It’s set in the same timeline as The Mandalorian and produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. If you love The Mandalorian or The Clone Wars and Rebels, then that should be good news, as those two are primarily responsible for the three series. Even better, Temuera Morrison will reprise his role as Boba Fett after his appearance in the latest season of The Mandalorian, and Ming-Na Wen will be back as Fennec Shand.

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/CuafTOa0fK — Disney (@Disney) December 21, 2020

Dubbed The Book of Boba Fett, Disney didn’t tell us much about the upcoming series beyond a December 2021 timeline. But The Mandalorian gives us a really good idea. Here’s where the spoilers come in because we’re talking about this season’s last episode. You see, you might have thought that Boba Fett just up and ran away mid-way through the episode. That was part of the plan, after all, come in blasting to provide a cover story for Mando and crew to pose as fleeing imperial soldiers.

When Luke Skywalker showed up, it made all the more sense why Boba Fett didn’t come back. The last time those two came face to face, Boba Fett ended up in a Sarlacc pit where everyone assumed he met his untimely end. He escaped somehow, but it makes sense that he’d avoid another confrontation with Skywalker.

But if you stopped watching when the credits started rolling, then you missed out on the hints of what’s come. In classic Marvel fashion (another Disney property), The Mandalorian slipped in an after-credits scene to enjoy. Keep watching, and you’ll see familiar sights and people. The opening shot is none other than Jabba the Hutt’s palace. Of course, he’s dead, but it looks like his personal aide, Bib Fortuna, took over Jabba’s criminal empire.

If all good things come to an end, then apparently all bad things do too. Fennec Shand kills all of Fortuna’s guards, and then Boba executes Fortuna himself. Then he literally takes the throne, giving us a glorious moment of Boba inspecting his new criminal empire.

You might be asking yourself, “Wait, is Boba Fett a bad guy?” He’s definitely not a good guy. Boba Fett worked with Darth Vader, sold Han Solo’s frozen body to Jabba the Hutt as literal artwork, and doesn’t hesitate to kill if it serves his needs. Watching the fallout of Boba taking over a criminal empire? Yeah, we’ll watch that. And you can, too, in December 2021.