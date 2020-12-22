X
Make Judy the Elf’s Hot Cocoa From ‘The Santa Clause’ With Help From YouTube

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Tim Allen and Paige Tamada in 'The Santa Clause'
Disney

Remember The Santa Clause? That now timeless classic features a scene with an elf named Judy and her incredible hot cocoa. This Christmas, why not re-watch The Santa Clause on Disney+ and make yourself some fantastic cocoa to go with it? Andrew Rea from the Babish Culinary Universe YouTube series will walk you through it.

If you haven’t seen the Babish Culinary Universe series on YouTube, it’s worth a look. No matter your cooking skill level, “Babish” can show you something new. He moves between several types of series. Basics with Babish will teach you well … the basics. That can be simple recipes like making pizza dough, mashed potatoes, or one pot pastas.

But Binging with Babish takes a fun spin on the “how to cook that” concept. Each episode shows a brief clip from a movie or tv series. The scene always features food, and Babish shows you how to make it. He’ll usually move through a few different versions, from “easy” to “extravagant.” He’s covered everything from Monica’s candy in Friends to the nachos in The Good Place. I can tell you from personal experience, the nacho recipe is excellent. I’ve made it five times now.

In the latest episode, Babish covers hot cocoa. In The Santa Clause, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) accidentally kills Santa Claus. His son, Charlie (Eric Lloyd), convinces him to finish delivering all the presents around the world. That makes Scott the new Santa Claus due to a clause in the Santa contract (har har). In a blink and miss it moment, an elf named Judy (Paige Tamada) brings Scott a hot cocoa recipe perfected over 1,200 years.

Obvious Babish doesn’t have that long to master the recipe, but he still has you covered. He’ll take you through a basic recipe, then follow it up with French, Italian, and Vienna-inspired versions. Finally, he’ll top it off with a take so ridiculous you probably can’t make it at home. But the first three are worth a shot. Check out the video, make yourself some hot cocoa, and go watch The Santa Clause on Disney+. Then watch the rest of the Babish videos while you’re at it; you’ll learn something about the culinary arts no matter your skill level.

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He's also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code.

