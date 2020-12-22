Save $150 on the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones at Best Buy

You can’t go wrong with the Beats Solo Pro, a pair of wireless headphones that combine the ANC and transparency features of Apple’s AirPods Pro with the sound and comfort of over-ear headphones. We gave the Beats Solo Pro an 8/10 at their full price of $300, but today you can grab them for just $150 at Best Buy.

Beats are known for their bass-heavy sound, but the Solo Pro take on a more balanced sound profile for enthusiasts and professionals. If you weren’t aware, Apple bought Beats in 2014, which is why the Solo Pro headphones have ANC and transparency features that are comparable to the AirPods Pro or the $500 AirPods Max.

The only drawback to the Solo Pro headphones is that they may feel a bit tight if you have a big head. They also charge over Lightning cable, which (while annoying) means that you can use the Solo Pros as wired headphones with a Lightning to 3.5mm adapter. But at $150, it’s easy to overlook these small flaws, especially if you’re a fan of noise-cancelation.



Beats Solo Pro The Beats Solo Pro pack premium sound, a long battery life, and world-class ANC into one comfortable package. Save $150 buying a pair at Best Buy.