X
Popular Searches

HBO Max on Chromecast and Android TV is Ready for ‘Wonder Woman’ in 4K HDR

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
HBO Max logo and Chromecast
Justin Duino

At this point you can’t throw a rock without hitting a 4K, HDR-enabled television, at least if you’re throwing rocks in an electronics store. Why are you doing that? Cut it out, you’re gonna break something. Anyway, if your TV has both 4K resolution and HDR capability, now you can use HBO Max to the fullest on your Chromecast.

HBO made the announcement with version 50.8.1.240 of its Android app, rolling out now. That brings the resolution and dynamic range up for Android phones, TVs, and set-top boxes that support it. “Select titles” will also support Dolby Atmos.

This is all in preparation for HBO Max’s very first bit of 4K content, the much-hyped streaming release of Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas day. At the time of writing none of the service’s extensive catalog is available in 4K, but the new Warner Bros. movies in 2021 will all land in higher resolution, along with “even more 4K UHD titles.” Hopefully that will include some of the old HBO series, too.

The new upgrade applies to the new Chromecast with Google TV (AKA a reskinned version of Android TV), the older Chromecast Ultra, NVIDIA’s various SHIELDs, and at least some of the TVs that manufacturers have pre-loaded with the Android TV operating system (mostly Sony). It may take a day or two for the update to propagate widely.

Source: Google Play via 9to5 Google

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
255 people were interested in this!

Govee WiFi TV Led Backlights with Camera, RGBIC Ambient TV Light for 55-65 inch TVs PC, Works with Alexa & Google Assistant, App Control, Lights and Music Sync, Adapter Powered
226 people were interested in this!

Computer Webcam C930e HD - 4X Zoom 1080p Streaming Widescreen Video Camera - Built in 2 Omni-Directional Mics for Recording, for Computer Desktop and Laptop - Certified for Business
206 people were interested in this!

USB C Car Charger,AUKEY Car Charger Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max, 30W PD Car Charger Adapter,4.8A All Metal Mini Cigarette Lighter USB Charger Quick Charge for iPhone,iPad,Samsung
198 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
172 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
153 people were interested in this!

Lenovo 500 Full HD USB Webcam, Black
150 people were interested in this!

Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock for Camping Single & Double Hammocks Gear for The Outdoors Backpacking Survival or Travel - Portable Lightweight Parachute Nylon SO Lt Blue & Grey
128 people were interested in this!

USB C Car Charger, AUKEY 36W 3-Port Fast Car Charger with 18W PD 3.0 Compatible with iPhone, AirPods, iPad, S20, Note 10, Google Pixel 4 4XL, Switch
118 people were interested in this!

SteelSeries Stratus Wireless Gaming Controller for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch - Black
117 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular