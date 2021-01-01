Jumbo Privacy is the Only App You Need to Protect Your Online Info

Your online identity, social accounts, and the like should be treated with care. That means routinely checking on settings, post history, ad tracking options, and more. Not only do social networks add settings often, but sometimes change existing ones. But that’s where an app called Jumbo Privacy can help.

The concept of Jumbo is pretty simple: it scans your online accounts and makes security- and privacy-based recommendations on how to make your accounts and identity safer. It looks for things like two-factor authentication and ad tracking settings and can help you set those things up if they aren’t already. It can also automatically archive old posts on many social networks.

These scans happen regularly and automatically, and every option you have enabled will be checked and/or executed. For example, if you tell the app to delete your Facebook searches or archive old messages on Facebook Messenger, these things will happen automatically without any interaction required. I personally use it to archive and delete Tweets six months old, which Jumbo does nightly.

Jumbo Privacy covers a slew of services including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Messenger, Google, YouTube, LinkedIn, Amazon, and Alexa. It can also scan the web for data breaches, as well as block in-app and online trackers. The various networks and options are separated by different paid tiers—Plus and Pro. The Plus plan covers most networks and data breach scans. The Pro plan adds dark web scanning for credit card numbers, your social security number, LinkedIn coverage, and in-app/online tracker blocking.

Jumbo uses a unique “pay what you think is fair” method for these pricing tiers, with the Plus plan ranging from $3.99 to $8.99 monthly, and the Pro plan from $9.99 to $15.99 monthly. There’s also a free trial so you can see what it’s really about before subscribing.

Granular Settings, but They Can Be Hard to Understand at First

If I told you the app is super intuitive, I’d be lying. It’s not. The setup process is guided and adding accounts is pretty simple, but once you get past that it gets a little murky. Tapping an entry gives a few options: Scan Now, Settings, Disconnect, and Cancel.

Now, you might think that “Settings” is where you’d change, erm, settings for that specific service. But it’s not. This is where you choose whether or not to archive posts. The actual settings are under the “Scan Now” button. It’s weird and easy to forget if you don’t use the app very often, which is sort of the idea—you should be able to set it and forget it.

But once you figure out which button does what, it’s not so bad. Under the Scan Now options, you can see everything the app is capable of. On Facebook, for example, you can automatically delete searches, block advertisers, archive posts, set up two-factor authentication, block ad tracking, and hide your relationship status. Not all social network options will have the same settings, but that gives you an idea of what you can do with Jumbo.

The Archive option might actually be my favorite thing about Jumbo, though. Basically, Jumbo has its own cloud storage for paid users, so when you use it to automatically delete posts from your various accounts, it backs them up to your Jumbo Vault. This is a great way to keep your old posts for later reflection without leaving them for everyone to see. I dig that, though I kind of wish there was an option to use a third-party cloud storage provider, like Google Drive. I’d prefer to keep my backed-up social data in the same place I keep other backed-up data.

Initially, it didn’t offer the granular controls I really wanted—you could only delete tweets from the last three months, for example—but has since expanded in really meaningful ways. Now you can choose the timeframe that you want to archive, be that years, months, or days. So if you want to clean up your Twitter or Instagram feeds weekly, you can.

Speaking of the Vault, it also has its own authenticator—a la Authy or Microsoft Authenticator—built right in. If you use Jumbo to set up two-factor authentication on one of your online accounts, it can use its own authenticator so you have everything in one place. This is an excellent option for anyone who isn’t already invested in another authenticator app and is looking to beef up their online security.

To make sure all of your data within Jumbo is safe, you can set the app to lock with biometrics—so Face ID or fingerprint scanning depending on if you use an iPhone or Android—which I’d recommend enabling. After all, what’s the point of trying to keep your data protected if you don’t protect the app that’s protecting your data. Or something.

I’ve been using Jumbo for the last several months and have found it incredibly valuable. Settings that I used to monitor manually are now automated, which is not just one fewer thing I have to remember, but also gives me peace of mind that I’m protected. I figure that’s worth a few bucks a month, don’t you?