Black Panther and the Wakanda Forever Salute Are Now Available in ‘Fortnite’

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster 'Fortnite' skins.
Fortnite

Can I get some V-Bucks for Christmas? Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster are now available in Fortnite as part of the $25 Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack. The new skin pack follows on the heels of Fortnite‘s free Black Panther quests, which you can complete to unlock the Wakanda Forever salute.

Like other Fortnite skin packs, the Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack comes with accessories related to each character. Black Panther comes with the King’s Cowl back bling, Vibranium Daggers pickaxe, and the Wakandan Skyrider glider. Captain Marvel comes with the Kree Backplate, Alpha Staff pickaxe, and Power of Mar-Vell glider. And our good friend Taskmaster has Mimic’s Shield back bling and Copycat’s Sword pickaxe.

Unlocking the Wakanda Forever suit may take a bit of effort, unfortunately. To unlock the emote, you must play 10 total matches, outlast 500 opponents, and participate in 5 Duo or Squads games with friends.

The Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack arrives just weeks after the end of Fortnite‘s Marvel-themed season, which placed Marvel heroes, villains, and monuments across the world map. While the Black Panther wasn’t initially a part of Fortnite‘s last season, Epic Games added a large Black Panther statue to the map to give players a place to celebrate the life of actor Chadwick Boseman.

Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster now join Master Chief, Kratos, and The Mandalorian as Fortnite‘s latest big-name character skins. Now’s the time to cash in those V-Bucks and get some of the best character skins to ever grace Fortnite.

Source: Fortnite via The Verge

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

