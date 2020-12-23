X
‘Fall Guys’ Shows its Love for Santa with a Live-Action Ad and Free Costume

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Scene from the new Fall Guys live-action ad
Devolver Digital

Popular battle royale game Fall Guys is really getting in the Christmas spirit, and is giving away a free in-game Santa costume to every player through December 25. The publisher behind the game, Devolver Digital, just showed off its new live-action Christmas ad for the occasion on Twitter as well. The two-minute ad is well-produced and endearing, and features a life-size Fall Guy bean, complete with animated eyes and a heart that loves Christmas. But every time he sees a hat (or a crown), he can’t help but push everyone and everything out of his way in an attempt to grab it for himself.

The free Santa costume is adorable, and a perfect addition to the game’s ever-rotating closet of collectible outfits. Fall Guys Season 3 recently launched as well, with new wintry costumes and levels. Prime Gaming members can snag a free Winter Knockout costume, or players can fork over a few hard-earned crowns to snag the costume based on popular game streamer Ninja.

Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek.

