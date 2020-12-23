‘Fall Guys’ Shows its Love for Santa with a Live-Action Ad and Free Costume

Popular battle royale game Fall Guys is really getting in the Christmas spirit, and is giving away a free in-game Santa costume to every player through December 25. The publisher behind the game, Devolver Digital, just showed off its new live-action Christmas ad for the occasion on Twitter as well. The two-minute ad is well-produced and endearing, and features a life-size Fall Guy bean, complete with animated eyes and a heart that loves Christmas. But every time he sees a hat (or a crown), he can’t help but push everyone and everything out of his way in an attempt to grab it for himself.

From all of us at @Mediatonic and @DevolverDigital… We'd really like to thank you all for your support this year! We've gifted you all a little something for the holidays 🎁🎅 Devolver made a live-action Christmas ad for the occasion… pic.twitter.com/yNxApzsgap — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) December 21, 2020

The free Santa costume is adorable, and a perfect addition to the game’s ever-rotating closet of collectible outfits. Fall Guys Season 3 recently launched as well, with new wintry costumes and levels. Prime Gaming members can snag a free Winter Knockout costume, or players can fork over a few hard-earned crowns to snag the costume based on popular game streamer Ninja.