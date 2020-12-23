X
DoNotPay’s Robot Lawyer Can Create Your Legal Contracts

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A series of prompts to create a legal document.
DoNotPay

Occasionally, you may need a legal contract just to cover your bases—like if you decide to rent out space in your home, or you want to try your hand at contract work. But paying a lawyer to write contracts can be expensive. DoNotPay just expanded its capabilities to help. Now it can write all sorts of legal documents for its usual $3 a month price.

The DoNotPay robot lawyer is already pretty handy with its ability to fight traffic tickets, obtain refunds, and even create burner cell phone numbers. But the latest endeavor will save you money as opposed to getting your money back.

The new legal document service can create Business Contracts like Non-Disclosure Agreements, Independent Contractor Agreements, Bill of Sale, and General Business Contracts. It can always work up real estate documents like Residential Lease Agreement, Intent to Purchase Real Estate documents, and Estoppel Certificates. It can even whip up a General Affidavit, Promissory Note, or Prenuptial Agreement.

DoNotPay plans to add new legal document options frequently. And you get access to all of DoNotPay’s features for the standard $3 a month price.

And you’ll probably rarely need a fax machine, which makes the process a nuisance when it’s required. DoNoPay can help with that by either sending a file or uploaded photo as a fax for you, or by creating a number to receive faxes. The fax number can be permanent if you need it to be, or you can get a quick number that lasts for 30 minutes.

You can sign up for all of DoNotPay’s services at its website today.

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

