The MacBook Pro M1 with Apple Silicon is $100 Off at Amazon

Apple’s new ARM-powered Mac hardware has been wowing the tech world for a few weeks now. But if you thought that switching to the same architecture as mobile devices would make Macs easier to afford, then you were disappointed. Today Amazon has a rare discount on one of the most expensive models, a MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new M1 Apple Silicon processor, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD is $1500 from the Apple Store, but Amazon’s selling it for $1399. It’s a good deal if you want to save a sliver of that price, or if you just prefer buying from Amazon for delivery and financing options. The $100 discount only applies to the 512GB model of the Pro, and only in the Space Grey color—the silver option and 256GB model have smaller discounts, ranging from $69-57.

Sadly, the discounted laptop is out of stock at the moment, but you can pay now and it’ll arrive between January 8th and the 15th (if you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime). That’s going to make it hard to fit under a Christmas tree, unless you want to wrap up a printed email receipt.