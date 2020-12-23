X
Popular Searches

The MacBook Pro M1 with Apple Silicon is $100 Off at Amazon

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
MacBook Pro on red-blue background
Apple

Apple’s new ARM-powered Mac hardware has been wowing the tech world for a few weeks now. But if you thought that switching to the same architecture as mobile devices would make Macs easier to afford, then you were disappointed. Today Amazon has a rare discount on one of the most expensive models, a MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new M1 Apple Silicon processor, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD is $1500 from the Apple Store, but Amazon’s selling it for $1399. It’s a good deal if you want to save a sliver of that price, or if you just prefer buying from Amazon for delivery and financing options. The $100 discount only applies to the 512GB model of the Pro, and only in the Space Grey color—the silver option and 256GB model have smaller discounts, ranging from $69-57.

Sadly, the discounted laptop is out of stock at the moment, but you can pay now and it’ll arrive between January 8th and the 15th (if you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime). That’s going to make it hard to fit under a Christmas tree, unless you want to wrap up a printed email receipt.

$100 Off the Most Expensive M1 MacBook

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (Latest Model)

The M1 MacBook Pro is hard to beat in terms of performance and style. It's $100 off on Amazon at the moment.

   Shop Now   

$1.00
More offers

Source: Engadget

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

WAOAW Seat Cushion for Office Chair, Chair Cushion of Memory Foam for Car Seat Cushion
703 people were interested in this!

Govee WiFi TV Led Backlights with Camera, RGBIC Ambient TV Light for 55-65 inch TVs PC, Works with Alexa & Google Assistant, App Control, Lights and Music Sync, Adapter Powered
258 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
241 people were interested in this!

USB C Car Charger,AUKEY Car Charger Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max, 30W PD Car Charger Adapter,4.8A All Metal Mini Cigarette Lighter USB Charger Quick Charge for iPhone,iPad,Samsung
240 people were interested in this!

Computer Webcam C930e HD - 4X Zoom 1080p Streaming Widescreen Video Camera - Built in 2 Omni-Directional Mics for Recording, for Computer Desktop and Laptop - Certified for Business
162 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
158 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
154 people were interested in this!

Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock for Camping Single & Double Hammocks Gear for The Outdoors Backpacking Survival or Travel - Portable Lightweight Parachute Nylon SO Lt Blue & Grey
135 people were interested in this!

USB C Car Charger, AUKEY 36W 3-Port Fast Car Charger with 18W PD 3.0 Compatible with iPhone, AirPods, iPad, S20, Note 10, Google Pixel 4 4XL, Switch
134 people were interested in this!

Travel Adapter,AUKEY Union One Series Multi-Function,AC Output up to 2300W, 2X USB Ports, 1x USB-C Port,Universal Power Adapter for 150+ Countries, UK, US, AU, EU Plug Adapter Converter with 4 Ports
124 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular