Anker’s New Dock Will Charge Your Oculus Quest 2 and Its Controllers

When Facebook unveiled the Oculus Quest 2, it touted many upgrades and improvements over the original Quest. Unfortunately, not all those improvements panned out, and one of the big offenders is battery life. You’ll get three hours max on the Quest 2. Anker’s new $87 charging dock will at least keep you topped up with less effort, and as a bonus it can charge the Quest controllers too.

As docks go, Anker’s charging dock is fairly wide. It sits flat on a table, and the Quest and controllers go side by side, instead of raise the Quest 2 up to use more vertical space. It’s also not clear if the dock is compatible with the Elite Strap add-on. The headset sits directly in the dock, but there’s no cradle to hold a stiff strap.

But for $87, you get a decent amount of product. The kit includes the main dock, of course. But it also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cord, a wall adapter, two rechargeable AA batteries, and new battery covers for your controllers. Those last two items mean you can charge and recharge your controllers with less effort. Out of the box, the Oculus Quest 2 uses standard AAs, and you will chew through those if you use the system often.

Anker isn’t new to the battery charging and cable game either, so it’s likely to be a quality product. The dock will automatically stop charging as necessary to prevent overcharge. Facebook even gave its official approval, and is already selling the dock on its Oculus site. But you can also grab it from Amazon for Prime Shipping. You can buy it right now, though it won’t arrive until after Christmas.

